‘Disgrace’—Aston Villa Chief Attacks Premier League Over Arsenal Fixture
Aston Villa chief Damian Vidagany took aim at the Premier League for scheduling the Villans’ clash with Arsenal less than 72 hours after the team’s trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea, calling the match calendar a “disgrace.”
Unai Emery previously cited similar concerns over his side’s hectic schedule during the festive period. Aston Villa secured a 2–1 victory over Manchester United on Dec. 21, then made the trip to west London and defeated Chelsea by the same scoreline on Dec. 27.
Next up for the Villans is a bout with Arsenal at the Emirates on Dec. 30. Emery made his opinion on the fixture clear, calling into question why his team must play the Gunners for a second time this season before it has even played Nottingham Forest once.
“We must accept it, because it is not in our hands,” Emery said. “The only thing I don’t understand is why we are playing after Arsenal, Nottingham Forest at home.
“The day 19 is not against Forest, which is the first half of the season. This is the only thing I don’t understand.”
Similarly, Mikel Arteta’s men face off with Aston Villa on Tuesday evening before they take on Bournemouth for the first time in 2025–26 at the weekend.
Vidagany: Reasoning Behind Villa’s Schedule Remains a ‘Mystery’
Vidagany was quick to back Emery on social media, ripping the Premier League in a head-turning rant on X.
“Totally understand our manager. Why EPL brings a match day from 2nd half of season before matchday 19 has not a clear explanation. I asked to EPL people and they didn’t tell us. So it is a mystery,” he posted on the eve of the game.
“The fact is that willing or not this makes more convenient the fixtures for certain clubs that are not travelling on this very busy Christmas period. I let you take a look which clubs are playing home both last and next match. To make us play two away games in less than 72 hours will be never an excuse but we agree that is much better on the recovery side play twice at home and not travel.
“We are not, for sure, as it is obvious, having any influence. It would be a disgrace if the fixtures become a political territory.”
One X user pointed out Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd and Liverpool all have two home games over the Christmas period, to which Vidagany sarcastically replied: “Random.”
Despite the tough schedule, Aston Villa will hope to replicate their previous performance against the Gunners come kick off on Tuesday evening. Emery’s men, who come into the match on an 11-game winning streak, defeated the league-leaders 2–1 back in December thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Emiliano Buendía.