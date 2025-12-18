‘No Doubt’—Barcelona Chief Takes Bold Stance on Julian Alvarez Transfer
A member of Barcelona’s sports commission, Enric Masip, emphatically declared that he has “no doubt” about the club’s ability to be able to fund a move for a player of Julián Alvarez’s caliber during a surprisingly frank appraisal of potential transfer business in 2026.
Links between Alvarez and Barcelona are nothing new. The proliferation of rumors is so pronounced that the striker himself has been forced to “tune out” the speculation. Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal has already vocalized the roster’s admiration for the Argentine forward and now a member of the club’s hierarchy has doubled down on that stance.
Robert Lewandowski’s contract is set to expire in June. With no extension in sight—and perhaps an MLS move on the cards—the search for his replacement is underway. Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane has been tentatively floated, although that looks increasingly unlikely, and Masip was quizzed directly about Alvarez.
It was put to the club official, who is a close advisor of Barça president Joan Laporta, whether Alvarez would be a suitable successor to Lewandowski. “I would say yes,” he told Chiringuito Inside, “he is a great player, a player with incredible quality, and he is having a great season at Atlético. He is one of the greatest strikers in the world, that’s for sure.”
There is little doubting Alvarez’s quality. Despite operating as an isolated frontman for Atlético Madrid, the World Cup winner still scrounged up 29 goals across all competitions. The 25-year-old has already hit double digits this term.
However, Barcelona’s financial capacity to sign a player of that quality from direct rival is another matter entirely. Not that Masip is concerned.
Masip: Barcelona Can Afford Alvarez Transfer
Barcelona are serial offenders when it comes to La Liga’s financial regulations. The club are still short of 1:1 status, which effectively ensures that for every euro a team earns, they can spend €1. After repeatedly falling short of the league’s stringent economic demands, Barcelona’s transfer activity is still demonstrably hampered.
Masip, however, struck a confident tone when it came to the club’s financial picture.
“The president said that Barça must always be in a position to sign whoever it considers necessary to strengthen the squad,” he declared.
“I have no doubt it will be the case after the work we have done on the economic plan and, above all, on the issue of the squad and the salary balance between young players and veterans.”
Camp Nou has been reopened (partially), offering up an expanded line of revenue after more than two years of renovations. There is still some debate over the auditing of advertising deals settled by the club, but Masip was adamant that Barcelona can sign whoever they want.
“Barça could deal with that situation if it arose,” he concluded. “I have no doubt that it will be so.”