Sunderland continue doing a great job in the transfer window, despite only hours remaining for it to close.

In the last hours, it was reported that Chelsea would ask Marc Guiu to return to London after the injury of Liam Delap in their last Premier League match against Fulham.

The Catalan had already debuted with the Cats, and even scored a header goal in the Carabao Cup match against Huddersfield on the past 26 August.

In any case, Sunderland have already found a substitute for the ex-Barcelona player and are about to sign a very interesting striker, and also another defender!

Sunderland complete double Deadline Day signing as medical details are revealed

According to information from Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland have agreed the signing of Ajax striker Bryan Brobbey in exchange for some £21.2million.

Brobbey, 23, has a current contract with the Dutch club until the summer of 2027, and was of interest to multiple European clubs.

According to the Sunderland Echo, the versatile striker will pass his medical tests shortly in Amsterdam to save time. Furthermore, De Telegraaf informs that both clubs are working remotely to have all the paperwork ready as soon as possible.

On the other hand, Sky Sport reports that Sunderland beat Olympique de Marseille to secure the signing of RB Leipzig right-back Lutsharel Geertruida.

🔴 The Geertruida transfer to Sunderland is a classic hijack. Marseille had agreed with Geertruida on personal terms but had not yet finalized the terms with Leipzig. Then Sunderland stepped in and sealed the deal.



As reported exclusively: Loan fee of €2.5m and option to buy of… pic.twitter.com/hAZ0WxwAQA — Philipp Hinze (@philipphinze24) September 1, 2025

Geertruida, 25, would arrive at the Stadium of Light in exchange for a loan fee of £2.1million, with an option to buy of around £17million.

Furthermore, Sunderland would also cover the entire salary of the defender, thus ensuring that there is no setback to convince the Bundesliga side to let their player go.

The mentioned outlet also explained that because the player is "very excited" to play in the Premier League, his club even let him do his medical tests before the agreement between clubs was finalised, for which, it seems, things are advancing rapidly for his arrival in England.

