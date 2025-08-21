‘Personal Terms Agreed’—Harvey Elliott Nearing Liverpool Exit
Harvey Elliott is edging closer to leaving Liverpool after agreeing personal terms with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, reports in Germany state.
From being one of Jürgen Klopp’s favourite players, Elliott saw his minutes significantly reduce last season under Arne Slot, paving the way for a potential exit this summer.
Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg writes that Elliott is Leipzig’s “top target” to replace in-demand attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, who is wanted by Chelsea and on course to move to west London instead of joining Bayern Munich.
Liverpool are said to be keen on letting Elliott go, providing they receive a “suitable offer” for the 22-year-old.
There is an opportunity to cash in on the former Fulham playmaker, who was previously reported to be valued by Liverpool at £40–50 million ($53.9–67.4 million) depending on the exact terms of any deal.
As much as the Premier League champions have spent aggressively in the market since the end of last season, existing summer sales could exceed £220 million if all add-ons are triggered. A deal for Elliott could take that number comfortably higher than £250 million.
RB Leipzig also remain interested in Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, but the clubs are not currently aligned over the terms of a possible deal for the Frenchman to rejoin his former team.
Plettenberg notes that Leipzig admire Nkunku, who scored 58 goals across his final two seasons at Red Bull Arena, and “remain in contact” with Chelsea. But where Leipzig have “ruled out” a permanent transfer and would want to pursue a loan, the Blues don’t wish to entertain anything less than a loan with obligation to buy.
Selling Nkunku and striker Nicolas Jackson is thought to be the key for Chelsea to unlock incoming transfers for Alejandro Garnacho and the aforementioned Simons.