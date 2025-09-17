Sunderland Have 10+ Players That Could Leave in 2026, Including Tottenham Target

Sunderland has barely started its 2025-2026 season in the Premier League, but there is already a list of more than 10 players who could leave the club in the summer of 2026.

The Black Cats have generally started their return to the top tier of English football positively, as they have earned points in 3 of their 4 matches played so far in the Premier League.

The team led by Regis Le Bris began by defeating West Ham 3-0, then lost 2-0 to Burnley, won 2-1 against Brentford, and drew goalless against Crystal Palace.

Looking ahead to next year 2026, speculation is already beginning about a large number of players who could leave the club considering their contractual situations.

12 Sunderland players facing contract expiry in 2026 summer exodus

IMAGO / PA Images

We are specifically talking about the following list of players:

Simon Moore, Bertrand Traore, Lutsharel Geertruida (loan), Joe Anderson, Jay Matete, Dennis Cirkin, Dan Neil, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Zak Johnson, Harrison Jones, Niall Huggins (out on loan), Patrick Roberts (out on loan).

This is a total of 12 players. All of them have their contracts with Sunderland ending in the summer of 2026.

In Geertruida's case, the Dutchman would return to RB Leipzig after his loan, although it is not ruled out that the Cats may buy him permanently, which would completely change his situation.

Several of these players have been in talks with the club for a potential extension of their contractual ties. Such are the cases of Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin.

In both cases, these players have also been linked to other teams. In Neil's case, he has been linked to both Everton and Manchester United. And in Cirkin's case, he was more recently linked to Tottenham.

It is still not clear if both players will remain with the team, but most likely this entire season will be a test for them to see if they are at the level required by the French coach to remain competitive in the Premier League.

