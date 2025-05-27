Sunderland Have 'Good Chance' Of Re-Signing Former Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson
Sunderland have a 'good chance' of re-signing academy graduate Jordan Henderson, according to De Telegraaf journalist Mike Verweij.
Henderson was at Wembley on Saturday to watch his former side end their longest spell outside the top flight, beating Sheffield United 2-1 in the Championship play-off final.
The former Liverpool captain is a boyhood Sunderland fan who made 79 appearances for the club before moving to Anfield in June 2011, so the reasons for the links are obvious.
The Black Cats are not the only club being linked with the Englishman, with Scottish side Rangers also being mentioned as a possible destination for Henderson.
This is due to the rumours of Steven Gerrard making a return to Ibrox, who signed Henderson for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq in the summer of 2023.
Speaking on a podcast quoted by Voetbal Zone, Verweij said:
“But Sunderland is his old club and of course he wasn’t in the stands for nothing. Ajax wants to get rid of his salary, that is one of the conflicts between the Ajax management and Francesco Farioli.
“Farioli really wanted to keep him, Ajax wanted to get rid of his salary. I think now that Farioli is gone, Henderson wants to leave too. He felt a lot of confidence. I think the road to one of those two clubs is open.”
Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Henderson could leave Ajax as he has interest from the Premier League, which could well be the Black Cats.
A reason Henderson may not choose to sign for Sunderland is that, at 34, he may no longer feel he has what it takes to compete in the Premier League.
However, even as a squad player, Henderson would have an immense impact in the young Sunderland dressing room, given his league-winning experience, and his return would be an emotional one for himself and Black Cats fans alike.