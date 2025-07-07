Sunderland in Race with Premier League Sides for €15m Left-Back

Sunderland remain active in the transfer window, and now they are reportedly negotiating to sign a defender from Ligue 1, in the sights of other Premier League clubs.

The Black Cats recently announced the signings of Habib Diarra (21) and Noah Sadiki (20), but they do not intend to stop there.

According to recent reports, Sunderland are also working on signing Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (25), and they would be close to announcing the signing of Atletico Madrid's Reinildo (31).

Now the Lads have been linked to a defender who plays in Ligue 1, and who has also awakened the interest of other big teams.

Sunderland in race with Premier League sides for OGC Nice's Melvin Bard

According to information from Fabrice Hawkins, Sunderland are in conversations to sign Melvin Bard, 24-year-old left-back who plays for Ligue 1 side OGC Nice.

🚨 Négociations en cours entre le Melvin Bard et Sunderland. Un contrat de 4 ans, plus une année en option, a été proposé au latéral gauche. Il n’y a pas d’accord pour le moment.



🔹Deux autres clubs de Premier League sont aussi intéressés par le joueur formé à l’OL.



➡️Nice… pic.twitter.com/4Wa6Vj5E3g — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) July 2, 2025

The mentioned journalist assures that the board of the Black Cats are offering Bard a four-year contract with an option for one additional year, although he points out that an agreement has not yet been reached.

"Melvin Bard and Sunderland are in negotiations. The left-back has been offered a four-year contract, plus an optional one-year extension. No agreement for the moment," Hawkins began writing on his Twitter (X) account.

"Two other Premier League clubs are also interested in the player formed at OL. Nice want to keep him. Everything will depend on the offers," he added.

Hawkins also pointed out that other Premier League clubs are interested in signing Bard.

Just a few hours ago, a report emerged indicating that Tottenham want to sign Dennis Cirkin (23), Sunderland's left-back, so Bard could be one of the club's alternatives in case Cirkin leaves.

Reinildo himself, who would be very close to being made official by Sunderland, can also perform as a left-back. We will see how this information develops in the coming days.

