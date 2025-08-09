With nine signings already closed, Sunderland are about to officialize their tenth signing of the current transfer window.

The Lads board have worked hard to reinforce their squad for their so longed-for and awaited return to the Premier League.

In fact, even with all the signings they have closed, the press continues to name players who would be in Sunderland's orbit, like Raheem Sterling (30).

However, the Black Cats are about to announce an unexpected defensive signing, according to reports.

Sunderland land player with 36 UEFA appearances as Fabrizio Romano drops 'here we go'

According to information from Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland have agreed the signing of Arthur Masuaku, 31-year-old fullback who recently became free after his time with Besiktas.

"Arthur Masuaku to Sunderland, here we go! Deal agreed with the left back," Romano began writing through his Twitter (X) account.

Exclusive details: he's signing a two year deal at SAFC with medical completed today.

Masuaku, next signing for Sunderland project with more to follow. Fabrizio Romano

In this way, Sunderland add depth to the left back position, where they already have Dennis Cirkin (23), currently injured, and Reinildo (31), who can also play as centre-back and as left wingback.

Masuaku has plenty of experience in Premier League football, having played with West Ham United from 2016 to 2022, after signing with the Hammers, coming from Olympiacos of Greece for €7.2M (around £6.15M).

Besides his time in England, Masuaku accumulates 36 appearances in UEFA competitions, including Champions League, Europa League and Youth League.

Currently, according to Transfermarkt estimates, Masuaku has a market value of €3M, that is, around £2.6M.

We will see what role he will assume under Regis Le Bris' orders, but whether as starter or substitute, it's a great addition in terms of experience and squad depth.

