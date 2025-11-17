Christian Pulisic Uses Luka Modric as Benchmark for Lofty Career Goal
Christian Pulisic named Real Madrid legend and current AC Milan teammate, Luka Modrić, as an example when discussing how long he hopes to play professionally.
Pulisic, 27-years-old, has crossed paths with some of the greatest European players of this generation. The U.S. men’s national team star has played with names like Marco Reus, Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante and Mats Hummels. His newest teammate, however, is having an impact on him.
Modrić joined Milan on a free transfer this summer joining up with Pulisic. A Ballon d’Or winner, six-time Champions League winner and European legend in his own right, the Croatian is serving as inspiration when it comes to career longevity.
“I’m thinking like, 10 years down the line, I want to have a long career,” Pulisic said to Paramount+. “I want to go as long [as I can]. I look at Luka in my locker room and this guy’s 40 and he’s putting in 10 out of 10 performances. I’m just wondering how he does it. I hope I can keep up.”
Pulisic Discusses Current Form, Retirement Plans
Pulisic was reluctant to classify his strong form with the Rossoneri as him being in his prime.
“I definitely [think] I’m at a good age in my career. I feel at maybe my physical best ... I feel I’ve learned a lot and I’m at a really good place. I always like to say ‘I hope my prime is the next year,’ because that’s always my goal,” he added. “But if this is my prime, I want to enjoy it ... I definitely feel like I’m playing some of my best football at the moment.”
The winger has six goals and two assists in nine appearances in all competitions so far, but has been hampered by a hamstring injury suffered with the USMNT in October. Pulisic was left out of the November squad to fully recover.
Pulisic also discussed retirement plans given he’s spent the entirety of his senior career in Germany, England and Italy.
“I’ve thought about it,” Pulisic admitted. “I definitely picture myself spending life after my career in the U.S. ... Just to be home is going to be nice.”
Pulisic and the USMNT will co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup next summer.