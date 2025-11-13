Sunderland to Lose 30-Year-Old Player to Championship Side

Sunderland under the management of Regis Le Bris have had a great performance with the dreamed promotion to the Premier League, and now, with a competitive squad, decisions will be made to adjust the team with an even more promising project.

Therefore, with several players whose contracts end in June 2026, the Black Cats will have to consider a possible renewal or sale for these players, thinking that this project is more hopeful than it seems to place Sunderland in European competitions.

But there is a particular case with a player who knows that his future is getting further away from the project of Regis Le Bris and from competing in the Premier League, as everything seems to indicate that a permanent signing will be made for the midfielder who belongs to Sunderland.

Alan Browne to Leave Sunderland to Sign for Middlesbrough

IMAGO / News Images

The outlet MackemNews has stated that the current situation of Alan Browne is to move further away from Sunderland. Currently on loan at Middlesbrough, the Irish player has had a positive spell this season in the EFL Championship.

For Middlesbrough, the impact that the Irish player has generated is quite positive to consider a permanent signing. At 30 years old, he seems to have found a leader in the midfield, having solid performances.

After seeing the major signings of Sunderland for this promotion season in the Premier League, it is clear that these new players have shown a surprising level, as Sunderland are currently in 4th position in the Premier League, competing against the best teams in England.

Therefore, Alan Browne, after having an interesting spell last season during the promotion to the Premier League, was not considered by Regis Le Bris, and now his loan to Middlesbrough gives way for that loan to become a definitive exit.

His market value according to Transfermarkt is €2.2 million, which makes it a low-cost signing and could be interesting for EFL Championship teams due to the consistency he has shown currently, as he does not fit into Sunderland’s plans.

This considering that the Black Cats are thinking about breaking the market by going after the great figure of FC Barcelona, Fermin Lopez, for a signing worth €80 million, and there would not be a positive place for Browne in the team.

However, his future is still uncertain and he could be signed by Middlesbrough or any other team, since according to the information from MackemNews, his return to Sunderland is practically impossible.

