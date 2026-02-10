Michael Carrick Gives Uncharacteristic Take on Man Utd Fan Waiting for a Haircut

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick dropped his normal veil of seriousness to smile about the prospect of seeing Frank Ilett finally get his hair cut.

Ilett, more commonly known as the United Strand, embarked upon a challenge of not cutting his hair until United had won five games in a row back on Oct. 5, 2024. Erik ten Hag was manager of the club at that point and had just overseen a four-match winless streak.

After five different head coaches, caretakers and interims, 77 matches and 493 days, United are one win away from forcing the scissors out. Carrick’s appointment has inspired this sequence and the normally reserved former midfielder showed a lighter side when Ilett’s folical plight was put to him.

“I can say I’m aware of it,” Carrick sheepishly smiled at his press conference before Tuesday night’s trip to West Ham United. “My kids have made me aware of it if anything, but it certainly won’t go into the team talk, from a professional level.

“But I can understand what’s going on with it and it does make me smile, but it won’t have an impact ultimately in the end.”

What Haircut Will the United Strand Get?

Ilett’s current hair do is much like Manchester United’s midfield under Ruben Amorim; full of awkward triangles which lead nowhere. The plan is simple: “Start fresh.”

“To start with it needs to be cut off in bunches and probably buzz cut all over and start again,” he told Sky Sports News.

“It’s been been amazing since [Carrick] first came in. I’m glad as well it’s not been five easy teams either, we beat [Manchester] City and Arsenal and even Spurs and Fulham can be tough to beat on their day.”

Back in September, when Amorim was still waiting for consecutive Premier League victories, Ilett had some grand ambitions for the big day. “There’s nothing concrete yet, a few talks. But, my ideal thing would be to get it cut at Old Trafford by one of the players,” he told talkSPORT. Bruno Fernandes can be taken off the potential list of barbers.

Manchester United’s captain had no interest in the social media craze when the topic was raised after Saturday’s comfortable victory over Tottenham Hotspur. “No, no, I need to book for myself,” Fernandes fired back when the topic of arranging a haircut for Ilett was put to him. “I don’t really look at other people if they need to go to the hairdresser. That’s not important for me.”

Charitable Element

Fernandes is not the only one to be dismissive of Ilett’s pledge. One Manchester United fan notably assaulted the minor celebrity during a 2–1 win over Chelsea earlier this season and there have been widespread accusations that Ilett has cashed in on his newfound fame through lucrative sponsorships.

“I’m definitely not the millionaire that some people think I am,” Ilett told SunSport. “There’s been a lot of talk about making millions, but that isn’t the case.

“It’s not as well paid as some people think. But that’s not why I started it in the first place.”

In Ilett’s own words, he “started the challenge as a bit of fun, to try and spread some humour and joy into the world.” Now he is planning to use his heightened profile for good.

“I’m so glad the challenge has connected with so many people and fans of all clubs have come together to create an amazing, positive community,” he wrote on his JustGiving donation page for the Little Princess Trust, an organisation which funds child cancer research and provides free wigs made of real hair.

“After previously raising money for Mind UK, I would now love to help another charity, The Little Princess Trust,” Ilett explained. “The plan is to donate my hair to them at the end of the challenge (if it is long enough and in good enough condition!), but either way I would love to raise some money for them as they do amazing work!”

Heading into Tuesday’s fixture, Ilett had raised more than £6,000 ($8,200).

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE