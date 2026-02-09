Man Utd XI vs. West Ham: Amad, Sesko Battle for Start—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Manchester United’s resurgence under Michael Carrick continues against West Ham United on Tuesday night, where a fifth successive Premier League victory would ensure a long overdue haircut for one supporter.

It’s been two years since the Red Devils have strung together such a run of form, but they’re tantalisingly close to repeating the feat after stellar victories over Manchester City, Arsenal, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur since Carrick’s arrival as interim manager.

On paper, conquering 18th-placed West Ham will be the simplest test of Carrick’s spell, but the Hammers are showing signs of life under Nuno Espírito Santo after winning three of their last four.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 8:15 p.m. GMT, 3:15 p.m. ET, 12:15 p.m. PT

8:15 p.m. GMT, 3:15 p.m. ET, 12:15 p.m. PT 📍 Location: London Stadium

London Stadium 🏆 Competition: Premier League

Premier League 📊 Recent form: WWWWD

Team News

Mason Mount misses out once more. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

⚠️ Key injuries, doubts : Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu, Mason Mount

: Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu, Mason Mount 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Injuries have derailed Mason Mount’s United career and he’s once again been ruled out of the clash in east London after missing the last two.

Matthijs de Ligt, missing since the end of November because of a mystery back complaint, is also sidelined, and he’s joined on the absentee list by the increasingly influential Patrick Dorgu. His hamstring injury is serious enough to rule him out for the next couple of months—a blow considering he was coming nicely into form.

Benjamin Šeško has had a watching brief from the bench and that could continue as Carrick opts to stick with a front line consisting of Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo—the latter operating as a central striker.

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham (4-2-3-1)

Carrick could name an unchanged XI. | FotMob

GK: Senne Lammens—The Belgian was forced into just one routine save in the 2–0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend as he claimed his fourth United clean sheet.

RB: Diogo Dalot—The Portugal international impressed with his forward runs against Spurs—even supplying a lovely assist for the game’s second goal—but he faces a tricky test against the in-form Crysencio Summerville, who has scored in each of his last five games.

CB: Harry Maguire—Having shackled Erling Haaland and Gabriel Jesus in recent weeks, Maguire locked up Dominic Solanke at the weekend. No De Ligt, no problem.

CB: Lisandro Martínez—Martínez has been the perfect foil for Maguire as their lesser-seen ‘big man, little man’ centre back partnership continues to flourish.

LB: Luke Shaw—Shaw has been the beacon of consistency for United this season after 25 straight Premier League starts, but a battle with compatriot Jarrod Bowen will test his credentials on Tuesday night.

DM: Casemiro—The Brazilian has been reminding United of what they will miss when he departs for nothing at the end of the season.

DM: Kobbie Mainoo—Mainoo has been terrific alongside Casemiro in the double pivot, continuing to make Ruben Amorim look rather foolish for omitting him from his plans entirely.

RW: Amad Diallo—Diallo has been in the shadows of his attacking chums during recent weeks but the Ivorian has remained remarkably lively. His inward darts behind the Spurs defence caused major issues at the weekend.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—United’s playmaker returned to the scoresheet against Tottenham following two assists the previous weekend. The skipper now has four goals and eight assists in his last 10 across all competitions.

LW: Matheus Cunha—United have signed a delightful player in Cunha, the Brazilian sparkling each week with his technical class and steady stream of goal involvements.

ST: Bryan Mbeumo—Mbeumo finished off United’s clever corner routine against Spurs to take his tally to three under Carrick since being moved into a centre forward position. Another stellar summer signing.

