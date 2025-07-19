Sunderland Nears Victory Over Bournemouth in €40M Transfer Battle

Lille defender Bafode Diakite is not expected to sign for Bournemouth, and Sunderland are still pushing for his signing, meaning the Frenchman is now closer to the Stadium of Light.

The Ligue 1 club rejected a €30m offer from the Cherries for the 24-year-old center-back, as they expect to receive at least €40m, as reported by Fabrice Hawkins.

The journalist notes that agreeing to contractual terms is not an issue for Sunderland or the player, but it remains to be seen if the Black Cats and Lille can reach a deal for the transfer.

Diakite was one of Bournemouth's options to replace the likely departure of Illia Zabarnyi (21), but now the young defender is closer to joining the team led by Regis Le Bris.

"Bafode Diakite is not expected to sign at Bournemouth. Lille has rejected around €30m (bonuses included) from Bournemouth," Hawkins initially wrote on his Twitter (X) account.

"Sunderland push for the defender. Personal terms are not an issue. Lille asks for €40m," added the RMC Sport journalist.

It was recently reported that Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi (27) rejected an offer from Sunderland, as the Colombian player prefers to join a Champions League side.

Thus, it seems logical that the Lads' board is already moving forward with the signing of another alternative to strengthen their defense ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

During the 24-25 Ligue 1 season, Diakite played 31 matches for Lille, starting in all of them, averaging 89 minutes per game, and appearing twice in SofaScore's Team of the Week.

The center-back also registered four goals and one assist in the French campaign. Diakite has played for Lille since 2022, has a contract with Les Dogues until summer 2028, and holds a market value of €28m, according to Transfermarkt.

