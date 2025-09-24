Sunderland Ready to Sell Tottenham Transfer Target in January, Report Claims

Sunderland made more than 10 signings during the past summer transfer window, but they are preparing to let go of several players in January.

During the summer market, there was speculation about the potential departure of players like Chris Rigg, Dan Neil, or Dennis Cirkin, with clubs like Manchester United, Everton, or Tottenham interested.

As Regis Le Bris gives shape to his starting lineup at the start of the Premier League, it is becoming clearer who the players are that he does not count on.

According to a recent report, the Cats are ready to part ways with players who were key to the promotion to the first category of English football.

Sunderland ready to sell Tottenham transfer target Dennis Cirkin in January, report claims

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, Sunderland are preparing to get rid of some players during the winter transfer window.

Sunderland are set to offload a number of their first-team players in the January transfer window, sources have told Football Insider. Pete O'Rourke

The aforementioned journalist explained that the Black Cats will seek to raise funds to be prepared in case they need to sign more players.

Sunderland will look to sell or loan out some of their unwanted first-team players when the transfer window reopens, in order to raise funds for any potential signings. Pete O'Rourke

The only player they directly cite is Dennis Cirkin, a left-back who has been injured since the preseason.

Cirkin, 23, has a contract with Sunderland that extends until the summer of 2026, and there have been no signs of significant progress for a potential extension. If they do not renew it, the club would have to sell him in January if they want to prevent him from leaving for free in June of next year.

Dennis Cirkin may be one player to leave Sunderland in the coming year, sources have told Football Insider. Pete O'Rourke

During the past summer, Cirkin was linked to Tottenham Hotspur, and considering the contractual situation of the 23-year-old Englishman, it would not be surprising if the Spurs seek his signing.

