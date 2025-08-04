Sunderland Target £17M-Rated West Ham Player as 'Potential Pillar'

Sunderland have shown interest in signing West Ham centre-back Nayef Aguerd, who they see as a 'potential pillar' for their defense next season.

Le Phoceen reports that the 29-year-old Moroccan is viewed as a perfect signing for Regis Le Bris' philosophy, which combines youth and maturity.

The same outlet notes that the defender is also of interest to Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille, but that this interest is increasingly discreet.

Sunderland's football director would also see Aguerd as an ideal profile for the club's needs.

One month ago, Hammers News reported that West Ham wouldn't stand in Aguerd's way if he pushes to leave the club, and would demand around £17m for his departure.

'Sunderland is targeting Nayef Aguerd to strengthen its defense. The English club, already very active in the market, sees the Moroccan international as a potential pillar.' #SAFC



[Le Phoceen]https://t.co/NDOQo2lbJS — Andy (@SAFCsource) August 2, 2025

"A new prime target has been identified to bolster their (Sunderland) defense: Nayef Aguerd," began the explanation in the mentioned outlet.

"Regis Le Bris, coach of the Black Cats, is looking to strengthen his defense with an experienced profile, capable of supervising a still very young back line," they added.

"Aguerd's profile, a left-footed player who's strong in duels and comfortable with the ball, perfectly matches the desired standards," concluded Le Phoceen in their report.

Aguerd spent the 2024-25 season on loan at LaLiga side Real Sociedad, where he played 21 league matches, starting in all of them.

The Moroccan also appeared twice in SofaScore's Team of the Week, and played 11 matches in the UEFA Europa League with the Spanish club, starting in nine of them.

The transfer fee West Ham would demand, according to Hammers News, matches the market value Transfermarkt assigns to the player: €18m (around £15.68m).

