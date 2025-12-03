Ruben Amorim Sparks Intrigue With Mystery Man Utd Injury News for West Ham Clash
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is keeping the fitness doubts of two mystery players a guarded secret ahead of Thursday’s Premier League clash with West Ham United.
Matheus Cunha has returned to training in a substantial boost ahead of facing the Hammers, while Harry Maguire and Benjamin Šeško both remain confirmed absences. But there are two others that Amorim called “doubts” that he wasn’t prepared to name. Bruno Fernandes was already declared fit.
“We have two doubts for the game,” the Portuguese boss said at a press conference on Wednesday. “I will not tell you [who] because we will change the way we are going to approach [the game]. Let's see if they can play,” he teased.
“The rest of the squad is good. Matheus is good. Harry Maguire and Šeško [are out].”
Cunha’s return to fitness is important. The Brazilian, signed for £62.5 million ($83.2 million) in the summer has missed the last two games against Crystal Palace and Everton due to a training knock that left him under concussion protocol. It also meant he had to pull out of a local event, having been booked to switch on the Christmas lights in Altrincham, near his home in south Manchester.
After 21 goals and assists in the Premier League last season for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Cunha has been a key part of United’s attacking overhaul in 2025–26, in conjunction with Bryan Mbeumo. He scored his first goal for the club in October’s win over Brighton & Hove Albion, while the overall team has netted 20 times collectively in his last eight Premier League appearances.
Amorim ‘Changing’ How Man Utd Approach West Ham Game
Amorim’s vow to “change the way” his team approaches this fixture is an interesting development, suggesting that he could be willing to tweak tactics that have divided opinion over the past year.
It’s not the first time that he’s said something like that, refuting the idea that he is “fixated” on a singular tactical style and is unwilling to adapt in an interview with DAZN Portugal that was published shortly after the defeat to Everton—but likely filmed beforehand.
The Portuguese coach’s 3-4-2-1 system has been the subject of much debate and many fans still believe that the squad isn’t suited to its specifics and intricacies—United really struggled to make headway against Everton, despite a player advantage for most of the game.
Amorim was asked during that interview if United fans would see the introduction of the “mobile attacking style” that characterised the system at former club Sporting CP.
“We did it against Liverpool, it wasn’t with Bryan Mbeumo, it was with Cunha. And it’s an option that we have,” the United manager insisted.
“We might say it’s a 4-4-2, but five minutes later it’s a 4-3-3 or a 3-4-3. Therefore, I’m willing to do anything, contrary to what many people think that I’m too fixated on one thing. I simply start with a basic foundation, but we can use [mobile attacking] in the future.”