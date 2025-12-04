Ruben Amorim Fires Unusual Warning to Leny Yoro
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim warned Leny Yoro that his visible devastation towards his performance against Crystal Palace last time out cannot be allowed to happen again.
The Red Devils endured a nightmare first half against Palace. While the entire team underperformed, Yoro attracted significant criticism after giving away the penalty from which Jean-Philippe Mateta put the Eagles ahead.
Yoro was replaced in the 54th minute, just seconds before United began their two-goal comeback, and looked incredibly upset as he arrived at the bench. Even after the game, when United were applauding their travelling fans, an evidently emotional Yoro had to be comforted by Mason Mount.
As he thanked Mount for his show of support, Amorim admitted: “I also spoke with [Yoro] because he thinks too much. He makes a mistake in the game and then he struggles because he’s too young and he wants to do everything so well. He’s growing with games and with setbacks; it’s not easy for him as a young guy.
“He cannot give that [reaction] to the people, the way he came to the bench. He understands that, but he was really frustrated. It shows he cares. He knows it wasn’t his best game, but he did some things well and I showed him that. He’s fit and ready for the next challenge.”
Amorim: Pressure Also Weighing on Matheus Cunha
United’s manager has taken a particularly harsh approach to man management in recent weeks. Left back Patrick Dorgu was brutally challenged over his perceived anxiety on the ball before being dropped for the Palace game, and Amorim also had some stern words for the returning Matheus Cunha.
The Brazil international, a £62.5 million ($83.2 million) signing from Wolverhampton Wanderers during the summer, has netted just once in his first 11 appearances for United and will be hoping to add to that tally in his expected return from a head injury against West Ham United on Thursday.
“[Cunha] was struggling because he was not scoring and he was thinking too much about the numbers,” Amorim said. “The influence that he has in the team is so important for us, but I think Cunha has so much to grow defensively and offensively.
“I think he has more levels to go. He’s in a different club, different pressure. He coped with that really well, but he feels that he wants to score, he wants to assist.”
Amorim concluded: “I think he struggled with these two games out. He was struggling because he wants to play and he has fun playing the game and that is so important in our team—he wants the pressure, the challenge, so I think it was not a good thing for him to stop playing. He watched a lot of players playing well, especially in his position, so he is not happy.
“On Thursday maybe he will have the opportunity to come back and to score again or assist.”