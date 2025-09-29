Transfer Expert's Verdict on Tottenham's Move for Sunderland Star in January

Sunderland were one of the protagonists of the summer transfer window, and are expected to be talked about again in January, with Tottenham interested in one of their defenders.

The Black Cats reinforced their defense with players like Arthur Masuaku, Reinildo, Omar Alderete, and Nordi Mukiele, and could sell one of the full-backs who were key last season.

Since the summer, it was reported that Tottenham had shown interest in Dennis Cirkin, but the left-back ultimately stayed.

Recently a reliable journalist gave an update.

Transfer expert's verdict on Tottenham's move for Sunderland star Dennis Cirkin

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Cirkin, 23, has a contract with the Cats that expires in 2026, and according to TBR Football's Graeme Bailey, it is very unlikely Sunderland will extend his contract, and they could sell him in January.

On the chopping block, definitely. He’s seen two left-backs come in ahead of him this summer - Masuaku and Reinildo. Cirkin is on Tottenham’s radar. He would fill a homegrown player slot, and Spurs like him regardless - he’s had real progression.

I’d be surprised if Cirkin committed to a new deal, especially knowing he’s got interest elsewhere. He was arguably the best left-back in the Championship last season, but now he’s not getting regular games, and he’s had the odd injury. Graeme Bailey

Bailey explained that the most logical thing would be for Sunderland to sell Cirkin in January to get some cash from his departure.

The English full-back has not played a minute this season due to a preseason injury, but it seems that even if healthy, he would not be getting many minutes, as is happening to midfielder Dan Neil, who even lost the captaincy.

Read More: