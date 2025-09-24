'They Want...' - Tottenham Receives Big Transfer Boost Following Sunderland Decision

Sunderland are going to be a talking point during the upcoming winter transfer window, as they have several players who are of interest to other Premier League clubs.

During the summer, the Black Cats received interest from teams like Manchester United, Everton, and Tottenham in players such as Chris Rigg, Dan Neil, and Dennis Cirkin.

Cirkin, 23, was a key piece for Sunderland last season in the Championship, but the left-back has been injured since the preseason and has not been able to make his Premier League debut.

A recent report has shed light on the player's future, and it could be good news for Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham receives big transfer boost following Sunderland decision

Injury expert Dr. Rajpal Brar spoke exclusively to the portal Mackem News and indicated that it is most likely that Cirkin will leave Sunderland soon.

All signs seem to be pointing towards yes, they want to move him on. Final year of contract, hasn’t been available consistently, and already multiple players in for cover. Dr. Rajpal Brar, Mackem News

Cirkin's contract with the Cats expires in June 2026, so if he is not sold in January, the defender could leave on a free transfer next summer.

A few days ago, Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke indicated that Sunderland are preparing to sell several players, among whom he highlighted Cirkin.

Dennis Cirkin may be one player to leave Sunderland in the coming year, sources have told Football Insider. Pete O'Rourke

Although the defender's talent is undeniable, the Cats have reinforced themselves with players like Reinildo, Arthur Masuaku, and even Nordi Mukiele, all of whom can play in the same position as Cirkin.

During the past summer, Cirkin was linked to Spurs, and these reports do nothing but give hope to the London club.

