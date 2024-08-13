Sunderland predicted line-up vs Preston: Second string set to shine?
Sunderland will try to make it two wins out of two under Regis Le Bris when they travel to Deepdale for a EFL Cup clash against Preston.
The Black Cats picked up a fine 2-0 away win at Cardiff on the opening day of the Championship season, and there is an opportunity to build some momentum against managerless Preston.
It feels remarkable to describe any club as managerless just game into the season, but Preston parted ways with Ryan Lowe following an opening night home defeat to Sheffield United.
Regis Le Bris has already all but confirmed that he will make wholesale changes and give his second string a chance to impress.
So, with that in mind, what line-up are we predicting the Frenchman to name?
Predicted Sunderland line-up vs Preston (4-3-3)
GK: Simon Moore – One of two goalkeepers Sunderland have brought in this summer and surely set for a competitive debut in the cup.
RB: Timothee Pembele – Regis Le Bris has made little secret of the fact the Black Cats are looking at a loan deal for the Frenchman, but in the meantime he will get another chance to shine.
CB: Nectar Triantis – Missed almost all of preseason with injury but back now and set to feature. It may be Zak Johnson starting with Triantis coming off the bench, but think the Australian will get the nod.
CB: Leo Hjelde – Showed a lot of promise at centre-back in preseason and back from injury to challenge Aji Alese for a starting spot.
LB: Joe Anderson – Seen very little of the former Everton man, but will likely get an opportunity to show what he can do before another loan deal is arranged.
CM: Chris Rigg – Probably a little unlucky not to be in the first choice 11 after a fine preseason.
CM: Pierre Ekwah – Barely played this summer due to a back injury but fit again and ready to stake a claim.
CM: Adil Aouchiche – Another player who has impressed in the summer. Clearly Le Bris sees Aouchiche as a central midfield player rather than a number ten or winger.
RW: Abdoullah Ba – Not played enough football this summer due to injury. Be interesting to see if Le Bris can get some consistency out of him.
CF: Nazariy Rusyn – Probably a little miffed as to why teenager Eliezer Mayenda is ahead of him in the pecking order. Could make a real point with a goal or two here.
LW: Romaine Mundle – Arguably Sunderland’s best player in preseason but unfortunately for Mundle he plays in the same position as Jack Clarke. Looking forward to seeing him.