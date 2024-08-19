Sunderland set for Alexandre Mendy breakthrough as Caen close in on replacement
Sunderland could receive a huge boost in their bid to sign Alexandre Mendy this week with SM Caen in talks to sign M’Baye Niang as a replacement.
Niang came through the youth ranks at Caen but left to join AC Milan in 2012. He has since had a nomadic career, which included a loan spell at Watford.
The 29-year-old left Empoli following the expiration of a short-term deal this summer, and he has been in the south of France training while looking for a club. Now, according to foot01, he is close to a return to his first professional club.
Should that deal advance smoothly, it should help facilitate Mendy’s departure, although there would still be hurdles left to overcome in terms of agreeing a fee. They, though, would be significantly easier to clear when Caen have another striker in the building and another significant wage on their books to cover.
While Sunderland were enjoying a two-goal performance from Eliezer Mayenda this weekend, Caen were struggling without a striker at all with attacking midfielder Mickaël Le Bihan was pressed into emergency cover. Caen lost their season opener 2-0 to FC Paris, and Le Bihan had an awful afternoon.
Mendy was in the stands for that Caen defeat, but he has essentially gone on strike to force his exit from the Ligue 2 club, with him training alone with physios to maintain his fitness whilst making himself unavailable for first team selection.
Interest remains from Saudi Arabia, but Mendy has made it clear Sunderland is the move he wants, insisting he has had 'blinders' to every other option since the Black Cats made their initial move.
"It’s a sporting choice and I’m really looking forward to starting this new adventure," he said.
"I know the club well, he (his agent) told me about President Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, his values and convictions that are the ones I share. There is also coach Régis Le Bris, a very strong coach tactically, who can make me pass a milestone. It exudes serenity and natural strength.
“I also watched the three seasons of the documentary ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’. I am aware that it is a club that can bring me a lot.
“I am really looking forward to my medical examination to go to England with my wife and children and to discover this stadium, these fans and this magnificent atmosphere.”
Meanwhile, Caen appear to have had the same striker frustrations that Sunderland have faced over the last 18 months. They are, though, moving a lot quicker to solve them it seems.
“The afternoon was tough,” Le Bihan said after Caen's defeat to FC Paris. “I found myself isolated and I didn’t perform well. I tried to do what I could with the ball and in the end, I did everything wrong. I felt useless, like a ghost. I had few balls to shine. And when I had the ball, I didn’t do things well.”
Caen boss Nicolas Seube, who seemingly wants the Alexandre Mendy situation sorted out as much as Sunderland fans do, attached no blame to Le Bihan, though. And, after the game, he hinted that they were close to capturing a new striker.
"He has the difficult task of playing in the role that Alex [Mendy] had," Seube said. “He is more of a last passer, capable of moving between the lines, than a support player. Last year, I found him to be extremely efficient when he played behind Alex.
“Unfortunately, today, we don't have that solution. We have to make do. I hope we will have him tomorrow."
With Mendy adamant he is leaving to join Sunderland and the Black Cats seemingly happy to wait for him, Caen relinquishing any reliance on persuading him to stay should help things along nicely.