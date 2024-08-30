Sunderland targeting ambitious deadline day swoop for Lyon striker
Sunderland will launch an audacious attempt to sign prolific Lyon youngster Gift Orban to finally solve their striker woes, Sunderland Nation understands.
Orban, 22, scored for fun for both Stabaek and Gent before joining Lyon in January for a reported €14million, although it has not quite worked out for the Nigerian in France.
He scored just three goals in 16 games, although he was restricted to just 583 minutes of football as he struggled for opportunity.
Lyon have since strengthened their forward line again with the signing of Georges Mikautadze from Metz, and that means Orban has been told he can go and play elsewhere next season.
The Sunderland recruitment team have built exceptionally strong links within the French market, and they are confident they can pull off what would be a significant coup and sign Orban on loan.
To do that, they will have to see off interest from Burnley and Premier League Southampton, although the Black Cats’ ability to offer immediate and regular football and the respect Regis Le Bris commands in French football are seen as trump cards to play.
Although Sunderland will make Orban their top target, there are believed to be others options being left open in case they cannot pull off the ambitious swoop.
Whatever happens, it will be a seriously hectic transfer deadline day at Sunderland, with Salis Abdul Samed and Milan Aleksic also set to arrive.
Sunderland have also been linked in the French press with a move for PSG midfielder Ayman Kari, with the 19-year-old having worked with Le Bris at Lorient last season.
Timothee Pembele, meanwhile, is in France to finalise a loan move to La Havre, and he could be one of five loan departures, including Pierre Ekwah.