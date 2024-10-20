Trai Hume reveals Sunderland trap to capitalise on Hull weakness
Trai Hume revealed that the brilliant Wilson Isidor winner against Hull was a result of specific Sunderland analysis into the Tigers’ weaknesses.
Isidor carried the ball 60 yards before producing an outstanding dinked finish to give the Black Cats a 1-0 win at the MKM Stadium.
It all came from a Hull corner, and Hume says Sunderland laid a specific trap for their hosts after identifying a major vulnerability.
“We analysed them throughout the week and they like to take a lot of short corners,” Hume told safc.com. “So we set up with three to stop their three on the short and force them to the edge [of the box] and then press from there.
“We were able to do that and the tactics to Wilson was whenever we do [that] to do that run, and that’s what he’s done. He’s gone up and scored and that’s great.”
Hume was also keen to make sure the coaching staff got their fair of the credit for that goal, pointing out that their insight was vital.
“The staff go through a lot of work throughout the week,” he said. “They’re going through a lot of stuff to help us a best they can and prepare us as best they can.”
The win was certainly hard-earned, and it returned Sunderland to the top of the Championship table.
It was also a strange game in many ways, but one that Hume was very happy to take three points from.
“It was a good performance from us,” he said. “It was a weird game overall. We dominated the game in the first half with possession then in the second half they had more of the ball. We were just counteracting each other during the game.
“I thought it was a good professional away performance from us and it’s good to come away with the three points.”