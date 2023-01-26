Skip to main content
Sunderland win Joe Gelhardt race with striker heading to Wearside for a medical

It seems Sunderland have secured one of the two strikers they wanted to sign this month.

Sunderland have won the race to sign Leeds striker Joe Gelhardt, with the player heading to Wearside for a medical.

The 20-year-old will join on loan for the rest of the season with Sunderland beating a host of Championship rivals to his signature.

As Sunderland Nation reported yesterday, Gelhardt informed Leeds that the Black Cats were his preferred destination following very positive talks with head coach Tony Mowbray.

All that remained at that point was for Sunderland and Leeds to agree to a deal on how much of the player’s wages would be paid during the loan, but that has now been done.

“Pending a medical, Sunderland have won the race for Joe Gelhardt,” Phil Hay told The Athletic. “They and Leeds in agreement over the terms of a half-season loan.

“Gelhardt minded to head to Wigan last week. But Sunderland puts him right in the thick of a play-off battle.”

It is a significant capture for Sunderland, who had spent much of January hoping Ellis Simms would return to the club on loan.

However, as Everton descended into crisis and it became clear that wasn’t going to be an option, Sunderland got serious about Gelhardt and decided to push the boat out financially to get him. 

Joe Gelhardt
