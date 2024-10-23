'We protected our players' - Regis Le Bris not expecting Sunderland punishment
Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris does not see anything wrong with the large brawl that followed his side’s win at Luton.
It was a fiery encounter at Kenilworth Road, with the hosts determined to impose their physical style and frustrated when it failed to bear fruit as Sunderland eased to a 2-1 win.
That frustration boiled over after the full-time whistle, when Luton players aimed their aggression at Black Cats defender Chris Mepham.
The rest of the players ran to join in, with Luke O’Nien attempting to literally leap over other players to get into the centre of the brawl.
Some have suggested the FA will want to look at the incident and perhaps hand out some disciplinary action to both teams.
Le Bris, though, is not expecting the FA to call, and he said it was just the kind of emotion that makes football so watchable.
Asked about possible FA action after the game, Le Bris said: "I don't think so. It's an emotional reaction. I don't think we need to be punished. Everyone was calm one minute later so one no problem.
"It's still emotional this kind of game. I have no problem. We protected our players and we need to keep our calm in this situation.
"It's normal to have this reaction and at the end everyone was OK."
"At the minute it's important to win for sure. I liked this atmosphere, it was really British and it was so well played. This kind of football is so difficult to face.
“I really like this kind of football, there's an identity. But if we can keep going and winning, it's good for Sunderland, the fans and everyone."
The win extended Sunderland’s lead at the top of the Championship table to three points ahead of the visit of Oxford on Saturday.