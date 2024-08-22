Zenit coach reveals why Wilson Isidor has chosen Sunderland switch
Zenit St Petersburg coach Sergei Semak has commented on Wilson Isidor and his impending move to Sunderland, revealing Regis Le Bris was a major factor in his decision.
Isidor is set to join Sunderland on loan, with RB Salzburg’s Roko Simic set to join him in bolstering the striker ranks at the club.
It hasn’t really worked out for the 23-year-old since joining Zenit from Lokomotiv Moscow, initially on loan, but Semak has denied that he has lost faith in the Frenchman.
Instead, it’s just a case of Isidor wanting to play football, and he feels Sunderland is the perfect place to do it thanks to Le Bris.
Asked for the motives behind the move, Semak said: “He tried very hard and there are absolutely no questions about his attitude to work.
“But, given his wishes, naturally, he is a young player who needs to progress and play as much as possible in order to progress. We met him halfway.
“There were several options from European clubs, but it so happened that he went to the one where he knows the head coach, where he believed that he would be given enough playing time to reveal his potential. And he certainly has it.”
Le Bris was a youth coach at Rennes when Isidor was just starting his football journey there, and he also tried to bring him to Lorient in January.