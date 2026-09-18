Caitlin Clark Gets Familiar Injury Designation Upon Fever World Cup Return

The Indiana Fever's 2026 WNBA season resumes on Friday night against the Toronto Tempo.

The Fever, and the WNBA as a whole, had been on break for the FIBA World Cup. Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston captured gold with Team USA in Berlin, Germany, while coach Stephanie White was a member of Kara Lawson's staff.

They are of course now back from overseas and upon the return to action there was a familiar sight on the Fever's injury report: Clark's status.

Status Report for tomorrow's game against Toronto:



Caitlin Clark – Probable (back)

Damiris Dantas – NWT (left knee) pic.twitter.com/PusZm6XLBE — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) September 17, 2026

Clark is listed as probable (back) for the matchup. This is the 32nd time Clark has been given this injury designation this season, so it isn't a new development. However, it confirmed that this is likely how she will be listed for the remainder of the season, even after the extended break.

Why Does Clark Have This Status?

There is no indication that Clark is anything but ready to play heading into the game versus the Tempo, so fully expect her to be active for the contest.

But there is a backstory to her probable (back) designation. Back on May 20th Clark was a late scratch from a game versus the Portland Fire after not being listed on the injury report. Much hysteria in the coverage ensued afterward and the Fever were warned by the WNBA for how protocol was handled given Clark had apparently been experiencing some tightness in the leadup.

However, Clark made it clear she had every intention to play and thought she was 100% good to go until she woke up feeling a little sore and was ultimately held out for precautionary reasons.

After all the reaction in the wake of the way the chain of events unfolded, she has been listed as probable for every game she's appeared in since.

The back issue is something that popped up in the first game of the season after she left for the tunnel for treatment during that contest and she was listed as out due to her back for two games she missed after suffering a minor injury against the Phoenix Mercury in late June.

She sat out the second game of a back-to-back upon her return to the lineup and was on a minutes restriction for the next few games.

Clark Appears 100% Healthy

Any lingering injury concerns have been largely put to bed due to Clark's play once she was back to full strength. She has played the best basketball of her career since her massive 45-point 10-assist performance in a win over the Seattle Storm on July 17.

Because her 2025 season (Clark's second in the WNBA) was so marred by injury, seeing her appear as close to 100% as possible has been huge for her, Fever fans, and the entire WNBA world.

Given her production and the way she looks physically on the floor, Clark should pick up right where she left off against Toronto, as the injury designation is simply routine at this point.