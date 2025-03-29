Sydney Colson's First Indiana Fever Workout Draws Rave Reviews
New Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson is keenly aware of what playing for a team like the Fever can do for her profile. And if her recent assessment about the team being poised for a special season comes to fruition, then Colson is set for an exciting chapter in her career.
Colson previously spoke about the impact Caitlin Clark had on the league in her rookie season and now she is putting in work on the court alongside her new teammate. The Fever shared footage of Colson's first workout with the squad, and as expected, fans are loving what they see.
"I am starting to think this is the most underrated signing of the season," wrote @GottheFever22.
While another fan added, "COLSON TO CLARK! YOU BET!!" in reference to Clark's appearance in the video.
Colson is expected to spell Clark in the backcourt, but it also possible they spend some time on the floor together as well to give opponents a different look.
Everybody’s in the gymmmmmm!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥," wrote a third.
The Fever made many new additions in the WNBA offseason, which has only upped the anticipation for the 2025 campaign to tip off. Until then, these glimpses into offseason workouts will have to suffice to give supporters a content fix.
Indiana will have a full complement of players in camp shortly, and the team begins preseason action on May 3 against the Washington Mystics. The regular season commences May 17 with a highly anticipated game against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.