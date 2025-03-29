Indiana Fever On SI

Sydney Colson's First Indiana Fever Workout Draws Rave Reviews

Indiana Fever fans couldn't be more excited about seeing Sydney Colson in action with her new teammates.

Robin Lundberg

Las Vegas Aces guard Sydney Colson (51) reacts during a September 6, 2024 WNBA game.
Las Vegas Aces guard Sydney Colson (51) reacts during a September 6, 2024 WNBA game. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

New Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson is keenly aware of what playing for a team like the Fever can do for her profile. And if her recent assessment about the team being poised for a special season comes to fruition, then Colson is set for an exciting chapter in her career.

Colson previously spoke about the impact Caitlin Clark had on the league in her rookie season and now she is putting in work on the court alongside her new teammate. The Fever shared footage of Colson's first workout with the squad, and as expected, fans are loving what they see.

"I am starting to think this is the most underrated signing of the season," wrote @GottheFever22.

While another fan added, "COLSON TO CLARK! YOU BET!!" in reference to Clark's appearance in the video.

Colson is expected to spell Clark in the backcourt, but it also possible they spend some time on the floor together as well to give opponents a different look.

Everybody’s in the gymmmmmm!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥," wrote a third.

The Fever made many new additions in the WNBA offseason, which has only upped the anticipation for the 2025 campaign to tip off. Until then, these glimpses into offseason workouts will have to suffice to give supporters a content fix.

Indiana will have a full complement of players in camp shortly, and the team begins preseason action on May 3 against the Washington Mystics. The regular season commences May 17 with a highly anticipated game against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published |Modified
Robin Lundberg
ROBIN LUNDBERG

Robin Lundberg is a media veteran and hoops head who has spent the bulk of his career with iconic brands like Sports Illustrated and ESPN. His insights have also been featured on platforms such as Fox and CNN and he can currently be heard hosting shows for Sirius XM and on his popular YouTube channel. And now he brings his basketball expertise to Women's Fastbreak On SI and Indiana Fever On SI!

Home/News