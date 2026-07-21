No Indiana Fever Player Will Compete in WNBA All-Star 3-Point Contest

The Indiana Fever are the highest scoring team in the WNBA, and a big reason for that is the team's elite three-point shooting. However, despite having numerous players atop the leaderboard in various three-point shooting categories, no member of the team will be participating in WNBA 3-Point Contest at All-Star weekend in Chicago.

Rhyne Howard of the Atlanta Dream, Marina Mabrey of the Toronto Tempo, Azzi Fudd of the Dallas Wings, Bridget Carleton of the Portland Fire, Natisha Hiedeman of the Seattle Storm, and Janelle Salaun of the Golden State Valkyries will make up the field of participants.

Caitlin Clark was reportedly invited to participate, but declined. Clark had planned to take part last year when the contest was in Indianapolis, but was sidelined for all of the All-Star festivities due to a groin injury.

Sophie Cunningham has certainly shot well enough to earn an invite, yet she was not among those included in the field. Fever center Aliyah Boston is also near the top of the league in three-point percentage but will also not participate. Kelsey Mitchell also won't compete. Boston, Cunningham, and Mitchell are all in the top ten in shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Fever Will Still Be Well Represented at All-Star Weekend

Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7), Caitlin Clark (22) and Kelsey Mitchell (0) take a phot before the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Fever show will have to wait until the main event, the actual WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday night from the United Center. Clark, Mitchell and Boston are all All-Star starters, with Clark and Boston playing under coach Cheryl Reeve; while Mitchell will be on the other side coached by Becky Hammon.

There's no question the entire trio is deserving of the honor. Mitchell has put together an MVP-caliber season and is second in the league in scoring. Boston is averaging close to a double-double, in addition to the aforementioned expansion of her game from beyond the arc. Clark recently missed a couple games as a result of a back injury and has been on a recent minutes restriction, but that didn't stop her from putting up a career-best performance against the Seattle Storm last Friday or from winning the most recent Player of the Week award. She was also the Player of the Month in June.

Not participating in the 3-Point Contest should give the three a little extra time to rest and let loose before taking the floor for the All-Star exhibition.

But the most important thing is that the big three are all healthy, and with them in uniform, the Fever have as good a chance as anyone of winning it all when the games really matter.