What Caitlin Clark and Others Said at Indiana Fever Training Camp

The Indiana Fever are officially back. Training camp has opened ahead of the highly-anticipated 2026 WNBA season, and the Fever, like all teams, will have to get acclimated to the ramp up for the season quickly. That's because free agency, the WNBA Draft, and camp have all taken place in rapid succession after the new CBA was agreed to last month.

The good news for the Fever is that the core of the squad remains the same, so it shouldn't take long for the chemistry to be recaptured.

Here is what Caitlin Clark and others had to say as camp opened.

Caitlin Clark Talks Health and Credits Front Office

Clark appeared in only 13 games in 2025 due to a litany of injuries, so her health remains top of mind for fans. Clark reiterated that she is 100% before making it clear she is on board with the team's plans not to push her too hard in training camp.

"I'm the person that doesn't want to sit out a single rep. I want to be in there every single time. I just love competing and I love playing. None of that has changed. But I think just being a little bit smarter with my body, and understanding what it takes...taking care of my body at this point in the season is probably the most important thing," she said.

"Nobody get hung up on this, I don't want this to be a story," she later added when talking about the leadership opportunity watching from the sidelines can bring—again emphasizing that she is a full-go.

Clark also spoke on the team's offseason.

"I think it went great. You have to give our front office credit, it's a very condensed timeline."

She went on to express gratitude for the players like Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull, and Sophie Cunningham who decided to return and the players who joined the team in free agency.

Aliyah Boston Discusses Injury Status and Record Contract

Sep 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) holds the ball while Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) defends in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Boston was also asked to address her health after a right lower leg injury ended her Unrivaled season early.

"Right now I'm feeling good to go, ready to work," she said.

Boston then discussed her record-breaking contract, which is worth the highest total value in WNBA history at $6.3 million over four years.

"I'm super blessed. God is great, man. Just to be here, be with the Fever, I'm super excited about it," Boston stated, before adding why she is committed to the organization.

"Indy is such a cool place to be. The basketball that we're playing is great basketball. The people that we have here at this franchise is amazing, and I love playing with them. That's enticing, so why not?"

Stephanie White Weighs in on Monique Billings Addition

Sep 14, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White on the sideline against the Atlanta Dream in the fourth quarter during game one of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Fever coach Stephanie White said the start of camp is an "exciting time."

She then went on to discuss the team's additions and how they have more size, should be able to do more things on the defensive side of the floor, and hope to improve when it comes to rebounding, which she stated will help the squad get out in transition. White emphasized that the aim is to play fast and their depth should allow them to play with a greater pace than last year.

White also singled out free agent forward addition Monique Billings specifically.

"First and foremost, Mo's an elite communicator. She's an elite communicator on the defensive end of the floor...she's a really good defender, active, aggressive. She's a hard rim-runner, she's a hard roller out of ball screens, she's a terrific rebounder. And she's a bright personality," White said.

"I thought her and Caitlin had really good chemistry at USA as well," she added.

All in all, it sounds like the Fever are ready to hit the ground running in preparation for the 2026 season.