Liberty's Breanna Stewart Discusses CBA Negotiations and New Coaches

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart met with the media just ahead of Unrivaled's training camp, offering some candid insight on everything from the collective bargaining negotiations to coaching transitions and the evolving professional landscape in women's basketball.

As one of the WNBA's most influential voices and a central figure in Unrivaled, Stewart's comments reflected both the urgency of the moment and the complexity facing players across multiple leagues.

With negotiations between the WNBA and the players' association ongoing, Stewart did not shy away from addressing the presence—or potential involvement—of NBA leadership in the process. The following is condensed down for clarity and flow.

When asked by Annie Costabelle about reports that NBA commissioner Adam Silver and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum were interested in sitting in on WNBA CBA negotiations, Stewart said she had not personally heard their comments but made her position clear.

"I didn't hear their responses of wanting to sit in," Stewart said, "but they're more than welcome to the table."

Her response underscored a broader sentiment among players: transparency and accountability matter, regardless of who is present. Stewart emphasized that any additional voices in the room should contribute meaningfully to progress rather than slow it.

Centralization, Communication, and the Push for Progress

Jan 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) of the Lunar Owls drives toward the basket as Breanna Stewart (30) of the Mist defends during the first half of the Unrivaled women’s professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

One of the unique aspects of Unrivaled's structure—housing players in a single location—has created opportunities for real-time dialogue among athletes. Stewart highlighted that centralization is a benefit, particularly during a pivotal moment for labor negotiations.

"It's a good opportunity to share all the information with everyone," Stewart said, noting that the player's association plans to travel to Miami to continue discussions around what players want to see addressed in the current negotiations.

When asked directly about the state of talks, Stewart's response was pointed.

"Most of the stuff got leaked," she said. "More often than not, we're willing to compromise, but they're not budging. We know how important it is as players to play and to be on the court, but if we're not being valued, we're not going to do something that doesn't make sense for us"

Her comments echoed recent reporting suggesting that the league leadership and players remain far apart, particularly amid proposals that would eliminate player housing while offering revenue-sharing figures below 15%—terms players have openly criticized.

Reflection on Sandy Brondello and a Championship Window

May 23, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) talks with head coach Sandy Brondello prior to the game against the Chicago Sky at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Stewart also addressed the departure of former New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello, speaking warmly about their time together.

"Really loved and appreciated playing with her," Stewart said. "I'm happy I got to do that. And while it's sad and we're no longer together, we had some great years together. And winning a championship was going to be the cherry on top"

The comments reflected both gratitude and unfinished business , as the Liberty remain firmly in a championship window.

Looking Ahead With Chris DeMarco

On the subject of new head coach Chris DeMarco, Stewart said communication has already begun. "We've talked over the phone but not in person," she said "I'm excited to see what he brings—his basketball IQ, like knowing that the NBA does things differently than the W"

The transition marks a new chapter for the Liberty team, balancing continuity with innovation.

Unrivaled, Project B, and the Future of Women's Basketball

Full Stewart quote on if Project B is a competitor...



"I think that Project B has a lot that still is in the works. So until, they're really on the ground and running, no. And that's no shade to them or anything."



"I think it's just different. We're playing 3-on-3, we're… — Geoff Magliocchetti (@GeoffJMags) December 17, 2025

Finally, Stewart weighed in on Project B and whether it could impact Unrivaled moving forward.

"I think it's just different," she said. "We're playing 3-on-3, we're staying in on city. They're playing 5-on-5, and they're going all over the place. The salary is like—comparatively speaking—they're similar."

Ultimately, Stewart framed the decision as a personal one for players.

"So I guess it's what you want to do—travel all over or stay here and play for 10 weeks."

As Unrivaled started its training camp on Dec. 16, Stewart's words capture a defining moment: a league in motion, players demanding value, and the new pathways emerging alongside longstanding structures.

