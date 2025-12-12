Liberty GM's Non-Negotiables in Landing Chris DeMarco

Before the New York Liberty unveiled Chris DeMarco as the franchise’s new head coach at Barclays Center yesterday, general manager Jonathan Kolb walked to the podium and did something he often does when addressing media: he pulled back the curtain on the process.

The Liberty’s search lasted more than two months and Kolb made it clear that the extended timeline was intentional.

“We ran a detailed search because the standard that we're chasing requires it, and we weren't interested in making a quick hire. We were interested in making the right hire”, said Kolb.

New York wasn’t just looking for a coach. They were looking for a leader who met a specific, uncompromising set of standards. And Kolb wanted the room to understand that there were non-negotiables guiding every step of the process.

The Prerequisites

Kolb established from the jump that their next head coach needed to embody these core traits:

Elite level tactical competence

A leader that possesses a deep curiosity for the game of basketball / strategic

Understands the habits that go into building a dynasty / championship culture

Understands the accountability that's required to sustain that greatness

An industry leader when it comes to player development

“We came up with criteria that we felt were non negotiables for our future…we needed somebody with elite level tactical competence, somebody who's a leader that possesses a deep curiosity for the game of basketball, but also an unwavering drive to uncover every possible strategic edge, we needed somebody that understands the habits that go into building a dynasty, somebody that's been in a championship culture and understands the cost of greatness, but equally as important, the accountability that's required to sustain that greatness."

Kolb referenced the unprecedented levels of expansion within the league. He went on to say, “we needed an industry leader when it comes to player development. We have to be an organization where our star players are routinely adding layers to their game, but also where our role players are developing and turning into starters, and we need to plant our flag as the home of development, where players around the league know that this is where you come if you want to be at your very best.”

Why the Search Took Time

The two-month timeline reflected the Liberty’s commitment to doing the job thoroughly, not quickly. Kolb spoke about evaluating coaching philosophies, player-development track records, leadership style, adaptability, and the ability to manage a veteran-driven roster competing for a title right now.

“I feel confidently that that's what we owe to our players, and it's also what we owe to our fans, it's to see the entire process through for each and every candidate, vetting them, not just on basketball, but on their vision for culture, leadership, accountability and alignment.”

Brandon Todd / NY Liberty

Front office stayed committed to finding a candidate who understands the demands of a win-now roster. And most importantly, the coach had to bring a blueprint for sustainable excellence, not a temporary spark.

“So, when we step back at the end of the season, we started to evaluate not just the job description for the head coaching position with the New York Liberty, but really where the game of basketball is going within the WNBA. And we asked ourselves as a group, what qualities are essential to build a team that relentlessly pursues championships while also setting the standard within the WNBA.”

The People Kolb Leaned On

While Kolb ultimately made the call, he highlighted that the decision wasn’t made in a vacuum. He leaned heavily on a circle of trusted voices across ownership and basketball operations.

“I would like to take just a couple of seconds to thank the people that helped to curate that search with me. Keia Clark, Dustin Gray Epiphany Prince, Andrew Wade, Parker Lovett, your insight, your preparation and your dedication to evaluating every detail. It was invaluable.” Kolb continued, “of course. I'd also like to thank our owner, Clara Wu Sai, for providing us with not only the resources but the runway to do this the right way, her commitment to excellence, it truly is second to none.”

He made clear that this hire touched every layer of the organization. This was about finding was finding the precise fit.

“We looked at head coaches, assistant coaches, we looked at college programs as well as the NBA. And we really just let the evidence guide us. And as we went through our process, it just became evident that Chris DeMarco was a personification of the profile we're looking for.”

The Result: A Coach Who Fit Every Requirement

While the Liberty hasn’t confirmed the other candidates that interviewed for the most coveted position in the WNBA, it’s safe to say some of them might’ve checked one or two boxes. DeMarco checked them all. From his championship tenure with the Golden State Warriors to his work leading the Bahamas national team, DeMarco offered proven player development skills, a modern system background, and an adaptable, collaborative leadership style.



His resume exactly the combination Kolb and the Liberty had targeted.

“He lived through a pivotal transition period of eras, and he watched a great foundation evolve into a historic dynasty, and he saw firsthand what it takes for a contending team to break through its ceiling, but then for that breakthrough success to become repeatable. And I think it's important to note he did not just witness that transformation, but his fingerprints were all over it.”

Elite system implementation, a modern basketball vision, and the leadership capacity to elevate a championship-level culture.

Brandon Todd / NY Liberty

“Chris possesses a rare combination of tactical, savvy, emotional intelligence as well, as well as an unrelenting work ethic that aligns well with our players, as well as just like who we are as a franchise. So we believe that Chris is the right person at this time to unlock the full potential of our group and to lead the New York Liberty to the levels that we all expect.”

In the end, the Liberty’s coaching search revealed as much about the organization as it did about the candidates themselves. Kolb’s standards were demanding, his timeline deliberate, and his focus unwavering. DeMarco fit the blueprint. As the Liberty turn toward a milestone season, they do so with a coach who reflects the identity they’ve worked to build. An identity that’s disciplined, modern, and unapologetically championship-minded.

