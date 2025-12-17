Liberty Star Sabrina Ionescu's Home Broken Into

Sabrina Ionescu, one of the WNBA's most recognizable stars with the New York Liberty, was a victim of a burglary Monday evening after thieves broke into her Los Angeles-area home. According to police, the suspects gained entry by breaking a sliding glass window at the rear of the residence, targeting luxury items while the home was unoccupied.

Police responded to the scene around 8 pm after the home's security alarm was triggered. A family member notified law enforcement, and the officers conducted an initial investigation upon arrival. According to reporting from NBC Los Angeles, there were no signs of confrontation and no injuries reported.

Details of the Investigation

Law enforcement officials are continuing to investigate the incident and have not announced any arrests or identified suspects. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from the property and surrounding areas as part of the ongoing inquiry. The method of entry—breaking a rear sliding glass window—mirrors a growing trend in burglaries involving high-profile athletes, particularly in Southern California.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the burglary is connected to similar recent incidents involving professional athletes.

A Star in the Prime of Her Career

Sep 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) looks to shoot against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Ionescu, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, has become one of the league's most influential figures both on and off the court. A former Oregon standout, she entered the league with historic expectations and has consistently delivered, redefining the modern guard position with her shooting range, court vision, and leadership.

Now a cornerstone of the New York Liberty, Ionescu has played a pivotal role in the franchise's quest for a second championship. Her impact extends beyond wins and losses, helping elevate the Liberty's national profile.

Off-Court Visibility and Increased Risk

Former Duck and WNBA player Sabrina Ionescu signs autographs during ESPN’s “College GameDay” on the campus of the University of Oregon on Oct. 11, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As women's basketball continues to grow in popularity, players like Ionescu have gained increased exposure through endorsements, media appearances, and social media. While that visibility has helped drive investment and recognition for the sport, it has also introduced new security challenges.

Athletes across professional leagues have increasingly become targets of burglaries, often while traveling or during periods when their schedules are publicly known. The timing of such incidents underscores the vulnerabilities that accompany life in the spotlight.

Focus Remains on Safety and Support

Jul 18, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New York Liberty player Sabrina Ionescu (right) and husband Hroniss Grasu walk the red carpet during the WNBA All Star weekend at the Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Neither Ionescu nor Grasu has publicly commented on the incident as of the time of this publication. The Liberty organization has not released a statement.

While the burglary resulted in significant property loss, the absence of anyone in the home prevented a more serious outcome. For Ionescu, whose influence extends far beyond the court, the incident serves as a reminder of the unique challenges faced by elite athletes in an era of increased visibility.

