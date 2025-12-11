What Chris DeMarco’s Hiring Really Means for Liberty

BROOKLYN - It’s official. The New York Liberty found their guy. By bringing in Chris DeMarco, a four-time NBA champion and longtime architect behind Golden State’s player-development machine, New York doubled down on a championship identity it’s been building for years.

Here’s what his arrival signals for the Liberty as they enter their 30th season.

A Bet on Modern Basketball

DeMarco spent over a decade helping refine the style that defined Golden State’s dynasty.

Modern spacing. Read-and-react offense. Versatile defenders. Positionless principles.



What that means for the Liberty:

A defense focused on suppressing shot quality, something DeMarco excelled at in the NBA.

An offense designed around advantage creation, not just stars taking turn.

More movement and less static isolation.

“I'm really collaborative. It's not just my voice," DeMarco said. "Our staff is going to mirror my ideas, and I mean, sometimes not, but we're going to be on the same page, and everyone on staff is going to have a speaking role. I am intense, but I'm also very clear about what it is we're trying to accomplish, and it is going to be a player driven team.”

Advancement in Player Development

This is where DeMarco could quietly change everything.

New York has leaned heavily on its stars the past three seasons. But DeMarco can help provide incremental improvement across the roster to help facilitate deep playoff runs and take pressure off of his stars.

DeMarco’s background suggests:

A more intentional developmental plan for the second unit.

Unlocking more from role players instead of simply replacing them.

A system that gives younger pieces real growth pathways.

“We have a lot of players who can do different things, offensively and defensively, and we're really, really going to pour into that”, DeMarco shared with media.

A Strategic Alignment with Front Office's Vision

Liberty GM, Jonathan Kolb framed the hire as part of the Liberty’s ongoing push to become the WNBA’s most forward-thinking, fully resourced operation. And it fits.

DeMarco’s experience inside an NBA powerhouse aligns with where ownership wants this franchise headed: not just competitive, but elite on and off the court.

Brandon Todd / NY Liberty

This offseason, the Liberty:

Invested in infrastructure

Upgraded staffing

Built out analytics

Signaled they are willing to spend to win

“We believe that Chris is the right person at this time to unlock the full potential of our group and to lead the New York Liberty to the levels that we all expect", Kolb said.

The Liberty didn’t hire a developmental coach or a culture stabilizer. They hired someone who has seen what a championship locker room looks and sounds like every day.

The Bottom Line

DeMarco doesn’t guarantee the Liberty a title. No coach does. But what he brings to the coaches table is modern systems, player development, and championship habits. This gives New York something it hasn’t consistently had in its previous title pursuits: A unified, top-to-bottom philosophy built for the long haul and the immediate moment.

For a franchise turning 30 and chasing its second ring in three years, this is more than a new hire. It's the start of a new voice leading the Liberty back to championship glory and sustainability for long-term success.

