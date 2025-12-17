Liberty's Breanna Stewart Reacts to Teammate's Home Burglary

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart said she reached out immediately to teammate Sabrina Ionescu after learning of the burglary at Ionescu’s Southern California home, using the moment to issue a call for greater awareness and safety among female athletes.

Speaking today at Unrivaled media availability, Stewart said she texted Ionescu as soon as the news surfaced to make sure, she was safe and to offer support.

Immediate Support for Teammate

“Yeah, I saw it last night, and I texted her right away", Stewart said. "And obviously knowing that they're safe first and foremost is the most important thing.”

Stewart and Ionescu have been teammates with the Liberty for the past three seasons, helping lead New York to the first championship in franchise history. Their bond extends beyond the basketball court, sharing both the highs and lows together as teammates.

Ionescu's Home Burglarized in Southern California

According to LAPD, two suspects smashed through the rear glass door of the Los Angeles-area residence at approximately 8:15 p.m. PT. The intruders rummaged through the residence before escaping with stolen property ahead of police arrival. Authorities said several high-end handbags worth more than $60,000 were taken from the home. An investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Ionescu and her husband, former NFL offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu, were not at home at the time of the burglary, authorities said.

“We’re no different from any other athlete. It’s scary.”



“I’m here for Sab and anything they need.”



A Growing Trend Among Athletes

The incident is the latest in a growing string of home burglaries involving professional athletes. Ionescu is, unfortunately, the first WNBA player known to have a reported home burglary. This news comes after Ionescu was named to Forbes list of highest-paid female athletes of this year.

“You see it happening, and with the explosion and the boom of women's basketball, we're no different from any other professional athlete, and it just makes us all kind of take a step back and make sure that we're taking the right precautions in everything that we do", said Stewart.

The two-time MVP emphasized that the issue extends far beyond stolen items. For her, the larger concern is personal safety and peace of mind.

“It's scary, you know, to have the idea of your house being robbed people knowing where you live, like that's, the biggest thing is, like the sense of privacy that you feel is lost.”

Breanna Stewart reached out to Sabrina Ionescu last night after seeing the news she was robbed.



Message to Female Athletes

Stewart used the moment to send a message to fellow female professional athletes, encouraging them to take extra precautions and remain aware of their surroundings.

“It's definitely like a message to all female professional athletes, especially to pay attention to what’s happening around you," she said.

Authorities continue to investigate the burglary at Ionescu’s home.

