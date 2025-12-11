Liberty Formally Introduce New HC Chris DeMarco

BROOKLYN - The New York Liberty formally introduced Chris DeMarco as the 10th head coach in its 30-year history on yesterday morning. The franchise now turns to a four-time NBA champion to help the squad get back to championship glory.

DeMarco, 40, arrives in Brooklyn after 14 seasons with the Golden State Warriors, 11 of them as an assistant on Steve Kerr’s staff during one of the most prolific dynasties of the modern NBA. Surrounded by ownership, front-office executives, and staffers, DeMarco spoke about the opportunity in front of him with an eagerness that was hard to miss.

“I'm absolutely honored to be in the head coaching role at WNBA. The league is expanding rapidly. It's really exciting. It's where I want to be. There's just a tremendous growth each year, and I get a chance to coach the greatest basketball players in the world. And the same goes for the Liberty.”

Bringing Championship Habits Back to BK

For DeMarco, the transition from NBA assistant to WNBA head coach also represents a shift in responsibility. This will be his first professional head-coaching job outside his work with the Bahamas men’s national team.

Still, his track record suggests a knack for elevating talent.

“This is a championship organization, one championship two seasons ago…Obviously, there's injuries last season, but the foundation is there. When you have players who have already won, it's such a competitive advantage in any league, and so to just build on the foundation that's been set already, and use our versatility, we have a lot of players who can do different things, offensively and defensively, and we're really, really going to pour into that”

Warriors players over the years frequently referenced DeMarco’s individual skill work, video detail and ability to communicate in ways that clicked across personalities.

Why DeMarco Chose the Liberty

Coach DeMarco chose the Liberty because the opportunity aligned perfectly with what he described as a “dream scenario”. A franchise with elite talent, an ambitious front office, and ownership willing to invest at a championship level. In his remarks, DeMarco pointed to the combination of basketball excellence and organizational stability as a rare blend in the professional game.

“I'll say it again, it's a world class organization. Very excited, mainly because of the championship pedigree. I think for those who have won at the highest level, it's so hard to get there. And we have an organization that's been there. We have a team full of players who have been there, and I do think that matters when you're trying to win every single season, and I know last season, we were unable to repeat, and I think there's some growth there, and we're going to continue to work on that.”

He was also drawn to the Liberty’s vision and values, something he said resonated throughout the hiring process. For DeMarco, it wasn’t simply a step up, but the right step, at the right time, with the right people.

Start of a New Era Begins at Barclays Center

Coach DeMarco is expected to officially begin his tenure with the Liberty at the start of the new year. He is still under contract with the Warriors as he gets prepared for the transition.

“My last game is going to be when we actually play Brooklyn (Nets) at the end of the month, so I'll start January 1. “

While he’ll stay in communication with the front office throughout the month, his official day-to-day duties begin on January 1, aligning him with the start of the WNBA’s free agency period and giving him a clean runway to shape his staff, system, and early blueprint for the 2026 season.

DeMarco is expected to spend the coming weeks meeting individually with players, reviewing offseason plans, and finalizing his coaching staff. The expectation, both internally and externally, is unmistakable: With a championship-proven coach now in place, the Liberty are ready to hit the ground running.

