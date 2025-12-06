Two Liberty Starters Officially Joining Project B

Two New York Liberty players are taking matters into their own hands as the WNBA continues negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement with the players’ union. While athletes across the league push for better salaries and a fairer share of revenue, Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich and center Jonquel Jones have moved a step closer to that vision.

Player. Partner. Owner.

That’s the slogan of Project B, a new basketball league set to launch next year. The forward-thinking venture has been making waves as it announces early commitments from WNBA players like Fiebich and Jones, who are signing on to help shape the league from the ground up.

Fiebich is the latest Liberty player to join Project B, the league announced yesterday. As part of each new signing, players have been posting short videos on the league’s social media channels, sharing their excitement about becoming part of the new venture.

Although Fiebich hasn’t released her welcome video yet, she did share a statement expressing her enthusiasm about joining the project and helping shape what comes next.

“I’m super excited to be part of something big and global like Project B — a platform that allows us to bring elite basketball to communities and fans all over the world," Fiebich said.

A few weeks earlier, Project B revealed that Liberty center and former MVP Jonquel Jones would also be joining the league.

"I’m excited to join Project B, showcasing a mix of rising young stars, stateside and of course international talent — all coming together to elevate the game and the fan experience," Jones said.

"Through the years, I’ve seen this game grow in incredible ways, and it’s inspiring to witness bold leaders in women’s basketball continue pushing it forward.”

About Project B

Although financial details haven’t been disclosed, Project B’s compensation model has been a major factor in attracting top WNBA talent. The league is positioning itself as a player-driven enterprise, offering athletes equity and a chance to help shape its direction.

Project B is set to launch in Europe and Asia, running from November 2026 through April 2027. The league would not interfere with the timed to finish just before the WNBA season begins in May. Players are expected to earn significantly higher salaries than those currently available in the WNBA or in Unrivaled.

However, the league’s most recent CBA proposal may pose challenges for the newly signed Project B players.

WNBA CBA Negotiations

The WNBA and WNBPA remain locked in negotiations after multiple extensions to the current CBA. The sides have now pushed the deadline to Jan. 9, 2026.

The league’s latest proposal includes major salary increases:



Highlighted by a $1 million base salary for top players

An average annual salary exceeding $500,000.

It also introduces a revised compensation model and removes team-provided housing.

The proposal would add more games and start the season earlier, which could create conflicts for players who have committed to Project B, as both seasons would overlap.

Free Agency Status

Jones is one of the Liberty’s top free agents heading into 2026, and with the CBA still unresolved, her future remains uncertain. She has indirectly suggested she’d like to return, but her plans will ultimately depend on how the new agreement unfolds.

Jones underwent a surgical procedure on her right ankle during the offseason. Recently, she was spotted in the city without her walking boot and later shared on Instagram that she was thrilled to be celebrating her first day boot-free.

Fiebich, meanwhile, remains under her rookie contract through the 2026 season. Both players are key pieces in the Liberty’s rotation and now partners in a new business venture, placing themselves at the center of the league’s evolving future on and off the court.

