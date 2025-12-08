Liberty's Natasha Cloud Defends Players in CBA Fight

New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud is using her platform to speak up for the players who often go unheard. As the WNBA and WNBPA continue to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement, the veteran guard has taken to social media to defend one of the most essential parts in the current CBA: team housing.

The league wants to eliminate team-provided housing. And Cloud is not letting that slide.

“We want team housing," she wrote.

A Voice for the Players

Cloud has always been outspoken. Advocacy isn’t something she steps into for show, it's woven into who she is. But this fight wasn’t about stars like her. It wasn’t about the potential million-dollar players or even the established veterans with stable lives and known markets.

It was the rookies she thought about. The undrafted players who fought through practice after practice, only to be cut. The players who bounced between hardship contracts and overseas gigs. Cloud is fighting for the younger athletes and next generation of women athletes.

Brandon Todd, NY Liberty

“This makes no sense for the younger players, for the players that get cut and are stuck in leases instead of the teams that bring in replacement players, nor for players in bigger markets. Let alone talking about player safety in safe areas.”

Cloud tagged, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in her post saying, “we want a girls girl.

Natasha Cloud comments on the WNBA’s proposal to cut team housing: pic.twitter.com/Tahf77lkn1 — chelsea leite (@chelsealeite) December 3, 2025

A Negotiation Without Resolution

The WNBA and WNBPA had been locked in negotiations for months. Two extensions later, the league and its players’ union remain without a new collective bargaining agreement.

Both sides know what’s at stake: growth, stability, and the future identity of the WNBA itself. The league wants modernization and financial discipline; the players want security, humanity, and respect.

The latest extension came with a statement from the WNBA.

“The WNBA and WNBPA have agreed to extend the current collective bargaining agreement through January 9, 2026, with either party having the option to terminate the extension with 48 hours’ advance notice. The WNBA and WNBPA are continuing to work toward a new agreement.”

The WNBA's New Proposal

Guaranteed $1-million-dollar base salary for top athletes starting 2026

Revenue sharing can raise max player to $1.2 million

Average salary would increase to $500K

Minimum salary would increase to over $225K

Salary cap would jump from $1.5 million to $5 million in first year.

Salary cap will be tied to revenue growth for all remaining CBA years.

The league’s newest proposal makes historic strides in salary increases for players across the board. But buried within that progress is a major rollback with the proposed elimination of team housing.

A source familiar with the WNBA CBA negotiations told @ICYMIwithKW:



The league proposed several offers that significantly raise player pay and introduce a new compensation structure designed to increase salaries as league and team revenues grow.



Here is what the W proposed: pic.twitter.com/CnV1nr1dej — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) December 1, 2025

Why WNBA Housing Matters

Under the current CBA, teams must provide either a one-bedroom apartment or a housing stipend. Players with children under 13 receive two-bedroom units. It’s a system a system crucial for:

Rookies who arrive with nothing but their luggage

International players unfamiliar with the U.S. market

Athletes who return from overseas seasons with no time to apartment-hunt

Lower-salaried players who can’t afford sudden relocation costs

Players who get cut late

Removing this protection threatens the safety and stability of the average players.

A Clear Message from Cloud

Cloud’s message clear as day: if the league is serious about protecting its players, it cannot take away their housing.

Her advocacy is resonating across the WNBA. Younger players repost her words. Veterans echo her stance. Fans rally behind her. And the conversation around housing has now become central to the CBA discussion.

