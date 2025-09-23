Liberty Leaders Promise Rebound in Letter to Fans

The New York Liberty’s front office didn’t wait long to address fans after the defending WNBA champions were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. This past weekend, New York Liberty season ticket holders opened their inboxes to find a message from general manager Jonathan Kolb and CEO Keia Clarke. The letter wasn’t dressed in fluff or excuses - it began with accountability.

“We know we didn’t get it done this season,” the letter opened. “We fell short of the collective standard that describes Liberty basketball; a standard we built together. That really hurt each and every one of us.”

The Liberty had entered the postseason as the No. 5 seed, playing just once at home before being dismantled by 26 points at Barclays Center. From there, they traveled to Phoenix, where their title defense ended in the first round. It was a gut punch for a franchise that has spent the last two years reminding New Yorkers of what winning looks like.

Letter from our GM and CEO❤️‍🩹🗽 pic.twitter.com/fIwrc30XOJ — cancun domo🏝️🍸 (@ddubxdo) September 20, 2025

The letter acknowledged the roller coaster of adversity the team faced during the season but emphasized that excuses don’t fit the Liberty’s identity. The team weathered injuries, lineup changes, inconsistent stretches, and the weight of defending a championship, but in Kolb’s words, “When you wear New York Liberty across your chest, there are no excuses.

What stood out was the transparency around the fans’ role in the team’s future. The Liberty said their path forward will be strongest with their supporters alongside them. This postseason, Liberty fans had just one chance to see their team live before elimination. But for fans to play their part, the team needs to earn home court again.

Brandon Todd / NY Liberty

Fans have had their own challenges this season, with reports of ticket prices rising as much as 31% and some supporters priced out of playoff games. Even so, the Liberty sold out multiple games consistently and finished third in WNBA attendance this season.

The Liberty will have no shortage of work looking ahead. The organization faces an offseason of roster decisions, a new collective bargaining agreement, and continued growth in the women’s game that has pushed ticket demand higher. Still, Kolb and Clarke pointed to the resilience of the franchise and its community: “Despite the adversity, our torch continues to shine bright, and we will carry it steadily - together.”

That torch takes on extra significance next season, when the Liberty will celebrate 30 years of basketball in New York. For an organization that has fought through challenging years, relocations, and near-misses before finally lifting a championship trophy, the milestone should serve as a reminder of the history of Liberty basketball.

The message was clear: the Liberty know they came up short, but the work to return to the top begins now.

