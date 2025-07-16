Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Earns WNBA Player of the Week Honors

New York Liberty All-Star Sabrina Ionescu has been named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the week for week seven of the 2025 WNBA season. The news caps off an eventful stretch of milestones, the Sabrina 3 announcement and news of Ionescu's return to the 3-point contest. A dominant stretch for games played from Thursday, July 3 to Sunday, July 13.

Ionescu averaged 19.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.8 steal per game over that span. Her scoring and assist averages ranked second and third, respectively, among all Eastern Conference players during the week. The New York Liberty went 3-1 during this stretch.

@sabrina_i20 is our Eastern Conference Player of the Week!



✅ 19.8 PPG

✅ 6.3 RPG

✅ 6.3 APG

✅ 1.8 SPG



CONGRATS SABBB

On July 3 she scored 17 second-half points against the Los Angeles Sparks, then set a new mark with 18 second-half points against the Las Vegas Aces just days later.

In a July 6 win over the Seattle Storm, Ionescu became the only player in Liberty history to record multiple halves with 20 or more points and at least five made 3-pointers. She finished leading both teams in points (22), rebounds (nine), and assists (six), marking the fourth time in her career she has led all players in all three categories.

Congrats to our Eastern Conference Player of the Week!!

On July 8, Ionescu logged her sixth career game with at least 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists - more than any other player in WNBA history. Ionescu also reached another milestone, tallying her 27th career game with 20+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists - only two other guards have done so in league history.

This marks Ionescu's ninth career Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors, the second-most in Liberty history.

Off the court, Nike announced that Ionescu's third signature sneaker, the Nike Sabrina 3, will release in the coming weeks. Adding to her high-profile week, Ionescu was officially named to the WNBA's STARRY 3-Point Contest, set for Friday, July 18, as a part of All-Star Weekend in Indiana.

Nike went all in for Sneakerhead Night at Barclays 🔥



They built a full construction zone to launch the Sabrina 3 — hard hats, vests, and all. A perfect tribute to the work Sabrina’s put into her game and her shoe.#Sabrina3 #NikeBasketball #WNBA



Nike Sabrina 3 Activation at…

SA-3️⃣-NA IS COMING FOR HER CROWN

Known for her range, clutch factor, and versatility, Ionescu continues to etch her name into the Liberty record books. Her relentless energy, elite play making and scoring versatility have fueled New York's success, and this accolade is another testament to her growing legacy in the WNBA.

