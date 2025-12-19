Liberty Star Named Innovator of the Year

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart didn’t just imagine a better future for women’s basketball - she built it.

This year, Stewart was named one of Sports Illustrated's Innovators of the Year alongside Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier. An honor reserved for those who reshape sports through bold leadership in business, technology, or performance. For Stewart and Collier, the recognition celebrates a vision that has already begun to change the professional women’s basketball landscape: Unrivaled, the groundbreaking, player-owned league they co-founded.

Building Unrivaled from the Ground Up

Launched in January 2025, Unrivaled introduced a radically different model for basketball and professional sports. Built around a player-first, player-owned structure, the league gives participating athletes equity opportunities, ensuring they are invested not only in competition, but in the long-term success of the business itself. Unrivaled features many of the top women’s basketball players in the world competing across eight clubs in a fast-paced 3-on-3, compressed full-court format designed to showcase skill, creativity, and star power.

The league’s immediate success accelerated its growth timeline, prompting expansion a year earlier than originally planned.

Season Two: Expansion and Growth

Stewart’s vision has fueled rapid growth. Unrivaled announced its expansion a full year earlier than expected, adding Breeze BC and Hive BC for its second season. An additional 18 players will join the league through the two new clubs and a development player pool, increasing the total number of players to 54.

To accommodate the expansion, Unrivaled will add a fourth night of games each week, with each club playing two games per week. The league also announced its first-ever tour stop, hosting regular-season games in Philadelphia at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Investing in the Future of Women’s Basketball

Perhaps most emblematic of Stewart’s long-term vision was Unrivaled’s announcement this past summer of groundbreaking NIL deals with 14 of the nation’s top women’s college basketball players. The list reads like the future of the sport: Lauren Betts, Sienna Betts, Madison Booker, Audi Crooks, Azzi Fudd, MiLaysia Fulwiley, Hannah Hidalgo, Flau’jae Johnson, Ta’Niya Latson, Olivia Miles, Kiki Rice, Sarah Strong, Syla Swords, and JuJu Watkins.

By investing early in emerging stars, Unrivaled reinforced its commitment to cultivating the next generation of the game.

Redefining Athlete Leadership

Stewart’s Innovator of the Year honor represents a milestone in athlete-led enterprise. Through Unrivaled, she is redefining what leadership looks like in professional sports by proving that players can be champions, owners and architects of the future of basketball.

The two-time MVP has built a Hall of Fame resume on the court. Now, she is reshaping women’s basketball off it.

