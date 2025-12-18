Liberty Star Reflects on Sandy Brondello, Welcomes Chris DeMarco

Before turning the page to a new era in New York, Breanna Stewart made sure to acknowledge the foundation already built.

During Unrivaled media availability on Wednesday, Stewart began by showing appreciation for former Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello and what the two were able to accomplish together. Under Brondello, Stewart helped lead the Liberty to championship contention and solidify the franchise first WNBA title last season.

Honoring the past

Brondello’s tenure in New York coincided with the Liberty’s rise into a perennial title contender. With Stewart as the centerpiece, the team reached new heights, reinforcing a winning culture that now carries into the next phase of the organization.

“As far as Sandy, really loved and appreciated playing with her, like I'm happy I got to do that. And while it's sad that we're no longer, we had some great years together, and winning a championship is going to be like the cherry on top of that, and excited to see what she does in Toronto.”

Breanna Stewart writes on her Instagram story: “eternally thankful for you” Sandy Brondello. pic.twitter.com/7DXb9fuyRs — Jackie Powell (she/her) (@ClassicJpow) September 23, 2025

The final public appearance of Stewart and Brondello together came after the Liberty’s early playoff exit against the Phoenix Mercury. During the postgame news conference, Madeline Kenney of the New York Post asked Stewart whether she felt she deserved to keep her coaching job. The question prompted a visibly stunned reaction from Stewart, who responded with a “WTF,” under her breath at the podium.

A year after winning the championship Sandy Brondello is out as coach of Liberty: "We wish Sandy the very best"



Breanna Stewart when asked if Brondello should be back after New York was eliminated Friday: "What the fu**…She has our back and we have hers" pic.twitter.com/hSiTLKSM2x — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) September 23, 2025

One week later, the Liberty announced the organization would not renew Brondello’s contract, bringing an end to her tenure as head coach.

At Unrivaled media day, Stewart revisited that transition when Kenney asked about Stewart’s excitement surrounding new head coach Chris DeMarco. Stewart took a moment before answering to acknowledge Brondello and her impact on the franchise.

Looking Ahead to the DeMarco Era

With that chapter closed, Stewart is now looking ahead with optimism to working under new head coach Chris DeMarco. The Liberty shared a video on social media two weeks ago welcoming Chris DeMarco to the organization, and Stewart was among three players who recorded messages for the incoming coach.

“We’re ready. I’m ready to get after it. There’s no place like New York, and I can’t wait for you to feel the energy every single day, every single night, and know that we’re working to get back to another championship. See you soon.”

Special shoutout to Coach DeMarco from the squad!💪 pic.twitter.com/BXLBsqL9sn — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) December 3, 2025

Although she has not yet met DeMarco in person, Stewart said she is excited for the opportunity when the timing aligns.

“Having Chris come from the warriors coming to the Liberty, I'm excited… I'm excited to see what, what he brings, his basketball IQ, like knowing that the NBA… they just do different things then the W and bring in that analytical side to what we do, but I I've only talked to him on the phone, so I haven't met him in person yet, and hopefully I'll meet him soon.”

Transition Timing

DeMarco’s tenure with the Liberty will officially begin at the start of the New Year. Before making the full transition, he will coach his final game as an assistant with the Golden State Warriors when they face the Brooklyn Nets at the end of the year.

Brandon Todd / NY Liberty

That schedule could give DeMarco a chance to connect with Stewart sooner rather than later. He will have an opportunity to visit Stewart as she prepares for the second season of Unrivaled basketball.

As the Liberty prepare to turn the calendar, Stewart’s excitement signals optimism for what the DeMarco era could bring to New York.

