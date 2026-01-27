Liberty's Breanna Stewart Takes a Stand On Minneapolis Shooting

In a moment that extended far beyond the court, players in Unrivaled used the platform of competition to acknowledge the weight of events unfolding outside the arena.

Before the matchup between Lunar Owls BC and Breeze BC, players and fans observed a moment of silence honoring Alex Perfetti, an ICU nurse who was killed by ICE agents in Minneapolis, Minn. The pause created a space for reflection—one rooted in grief, solidarity and collective awareness.

That act of remembrance set the tone for how players across the league approached subsequent games, reinforcing Unrivaled's growing reputation as a player-driven league unafraid to engage with issues of social consequence. The silence was intentional, signaling that what happens beyond the hardwood matters just as much as what unfolds on it.

The message carried forward into the following matchup between Mist BC and Vinyl BC, where the emotional undercurrent remained present even as competition intensified. Earlier, New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart had taken to the floor holding a sign that read "Abolish ICE"—a simple but direct statement that drew attention to immigration enforcement practices and their human impact.

Against the backdrop, Mist BC and Vinyl BC opened their game with visible tension, as both teams missed early opportunities before Mist found the scoreboard first with a basket from Allisha Gray. By the end of the opening quarter, Mist held a slim 23-20 lead, extending it to 38-35 by halftime.

A Game Played With Urgency

The third quarter unfolded as a back-and-forth exchange, with neither team able to create meaningful separation. Entering the fourth quarter, Mist BC maintained a 65-62 edge, setting the target score at 76. With the finish in sight, the game shifted from rhythm to resolve.

Stewart delivered decisively. She connected on a 3-pointer to bring Mist within two points of the target score, then followed with her signature spin move into the lane, finishing with a driving layup to seal the win. The sequence capped her fourth double-double of the season, as she finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Breanna Stewart waiting to check in. | Unrivaled Basketball, Photo credit Hannah Kevorkian

Why the Message Mattered

When asked about her decision to bring the sign out during player intros, Stewart explained the emotion behind it.

"Really, all day yesterday, I was disgusted by what you see on Instagram and the news. We're so fueled by hate right now, I wanted to have a simple message of 'Abolish ICE' to uplift families and communities. Having policies to uplift families and communities instead of fueling fear and violence."

She continued, "I think when human lives are at stake, it's bigger than anything else. To have that simple message before the game was important to me, and knowing that everyone here feels one way or another, it was the perfect time."

A Broader Responsibility

Stewart also addressed what she believes is the responsibility of athletes in moments like this.

"I think doing whatever you can to help your community, Minnesota is the city that everyone is seeing in crisis, but it's happening all over. Really, just knowing the right people to reach out to your local mayor or governor. Just really advocating for change in policies and reform, knowing that it's not going to happen overnight. How many times do we have to see it happening over and over again to save a life?"

When Policy Becomes Personal

Jul 17, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Breanna Stewart and Marta Xargay stop to pose for photos on the Orange Carpet to start the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The issue is deeply personal for Stewart, whose wife, Marta Xargray, is an immigrant from Spain.

"It's scary when you see it on social media, see it splitting up families and dissecting communities, kids are involved. To be married to Marta, who is a Spanish citizen, it hits home for us. We're working to get her citizenship; she's a legal permanent resident, but it seems like it doesn't matter. Policies need to be in place and reform needs to happen, it's not helping anyone."

A League That Continues to Speak Out

Stewart was not alone in using her voice. Several Unrivaled players, including New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud, took to social media to express concern over immigration enforcement and ICE practices. The collective response aligns with what players in the league have consistently demonstrated: a commitment to confronting injustice, even when the conversation is uncomfortable.

