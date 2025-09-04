Angel Reese's Sky Teammates Unhappy With Recent Comments
Angel Reese is fed up. She’s tired of losing games, she’s tired of not competing, and she’s certainly tired of her Chicago Sky teammates not holding up their end of the bargain.
For now, Reese is willing to live with it, but next year? That's another story.
“I’m not settling for the same s*** we did this year,” Reese told Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me. I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason. So it’s going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can’t settle for what we have this year.”
That wasn’t all, Reese also revealed that if the front office isn’t able to bring in some serious upgrades, she’ll take matters into her own hands.
"I am very vocal about what we need and what I want. I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me."
Apparently, Reese’s teammates didn’t appreciate what she had to say. Now, the bond they once had might be broken.
According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Bachar, Reese’s teammates are in disbelief. Bachar pointed to Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports, stating that Reese’s colleagues are pissed. She also stated that the relationship may not be reparable at this point.
Thrown in the middle of it all is head coach Tyler Marsh. Currently, he has a lot on his plate. He’s doing his best to navigate the final few games of a disappointing season, while quietly trying to address Reese’s comments.
When asked to give clarity on the situation, Marsh gave a succinct answer.
“We are aware of it,” Marsh said to a group of reporters. “We’re addressing it in-house, as currently speaking. That’s where we’ll stay right now.”
Reese, who was selected to her second All-Star squad this year, is happy with her own production. So is Marsh and the franchise. But unless something changes in the immediate future, things will continue to go downhill quickly.
