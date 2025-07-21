Sky's Angel Reese Enjoyed Playing With Paige Bueckers
Becoming an All-Star is something the Chicago Sky's Angel Reese will never take lightly.
She’s dreamed of playing on that stage since she was a kid, and every chance she gets, she plans on taking advantage of it.
Reese enjoys the spotlight; nothing's wrong with that. But what she enjoys even more is being in a winning environment and being around great players.
This past weekend, Reese got a chance to play alongside Napheesa Collier, Skylar Diggins, Breanna Stewart, and a few others. But with all due respect to those players, lacing ‘em up while playing on the same side of the ball as Paige Bueckers felt unreal.
It isn’t just that Bueckers is playing out of her mind for the Dallas Wings. For Reese, she’s either watched her from a distance or competed against the 2025 No. 1 overall pick. In doing so, a de facto friendship/bond has formed.
"I've known Paige for a long time. We were the No. 1 and No. 2 players in our [recruiting] class, so we've been in a relationship for a really long time," Reese told Karli Bell prior to the game.
It wasn’t a huge sample size, but it looks like having Reese and Bueckers on the same squad is a recipe for winning ball. The two played a major part in their team securing the 20-point victory.
Now that the fun is over, Bueckers and Reese will go their separate ways. Neither of their squads is in playoff contention, but both are having strong seasons. Reese is leading the league in rebounding with 12.6 a night, and her offensive game is improving. Bueckers, on the other hand, is the Rookie of the Year frontrunner, averaging 18.4 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.1 rebounds.
As Reese looks to close out her second season in the W strong, and prior to actually getting on that All-Star court, she reflected on what it felt like to do so with Bueckers by her side.
"It's good to finally be able to play together instead of playing against each other."
