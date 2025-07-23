Could Sky's Angel Reese Win MVP?
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark will always be joined at the hip, whether they like it or not.
The comparisons continued as Gilbert Arenas joined in on the conversation.
By and large, the topic remains the same: Clark was terrific in her rookie season, but she has fallen off a bit in her second year.
2024: 19.2 ppg, 8.4 apg, 5.7 rpg. 41.7 fg%, 34.4 3p%
2025: 16.5 ppg. 8.8 apg, 5.0 rpg, 36.7 fg%, 27.9 3p%
Reese, on the other hand, has mostly remained the same over her first two seasons. Some view that as a good thing, while others are under the impression that she's plateaued.
2024: 13.6 ppg, 13.1 rpg, 39.1 fg%
2025: 13.8 ppg, 12.5 rpg. 44.8 fg%
Arenas is a realist. So, he isn’t mad at anyone for having those takes. Nevertheless, for those who are taking shots at the duo, Arenas believes you should take your pound of flesh and kick them while they're down now. Soon enough, they’ll run the league.
“You're comparing two sophomores,” Arenas said on his podcast, 'Gil’s Arena'. “That means, this is the worst they're gonna be in the next four or five years.”
Reese, even more than Clark, has been lambasted left and right. Every part of her game has been dissected. Additionally, the Chicago Sky haven’t come close to winning games while she's been there. If, however, Reese continues to put in the hard work, it could all pay off.
"When you're talking about, ‘she can’t make layups,’ that’s today. She’s gonna get better at lay-ups and rebounding. She’s an amateur rebounder. She’s not the elite yet in her mind. There’s gonna be a year where she’s sitting at 19 and 19, 20 and 20. That could be next season, damn there for sure, season four. That’s what that’s gonna look like because she’s ultra dominant in one area right now,” Arenas continued. “Season four, she’s gonna be sitting at 22 and 18. If the team is winning, MVP.”
