Sky Should Build Next Generation Around This Position
The Chicago Sky aren't close, but they're getting closer.
On paper, at least, the Sky added at least a few of the right building blocks to jumpstart a youth movement following one of the greatest eras in the Windy City squad's history. They added the duo of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, who have more than held their own in the first two seasons of their young careers, in the 2024 WNBA Draft. They brought aboard the duo of Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld to round out spots at the one and the four earlier this year. Chicago added several veteran options to pair with their blossoming young duo, but it will still need to look to the next few drafts to find long-term stars who can lift it back into playoff contention.
While they must address several needs in the offseason, including adding more consistent scorers and perimeter defenders, they can still take a giant leap forward with the right first-round addition. Who can Chicago add to continue building around Reese and propel it into a new chapter of Sky basketball?
The Sky Must Add an All-Around Forward
A forward who can do a little bit of everything may be just what the Sky need to continue rounding out the lineup alongside Reese and Cardoso.
The Sky have featured a number of different players at the small forward spot, including a handful of guards, in the 13 starting lineups they've rolled out this season. They have given the nod to Michaela Onyenwere, now in her second year with Chicago, in their last few matchups. Whether they choose to re-sign the 26-year-old forward or not, the Sky will need to find their three of the future sooner rather than later, especially if they want to address their need for reliable play on both sides of the floor.
Chicago may not find its immediate answer in what could be a guard-heavy 2026 draft class. The Sky do not own their first-round draft pick in next year's draft. Still, they have the opportunity to keep strengthening their young foundation with the pick swap they acquired from the Connecticut Sun in a 2024 trade. Ajša Sivka, the No. 10 selection in the 2025 WNBA Draft, could be a step in the right direction if she can hold her own in the W. The Slovenian forward remained overseas for the 2025 season, but could be a decent option if she joins the Sky in 2026. Either way, Chicago will need to find a young glue forward who can tie everything together as one of the final pieces of its rebuild.
