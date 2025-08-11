Three Reasons Sky Lost to Fever
It seems like every time the Sky have momentum on their side, it just drops back down to ground level and all that momentum is gone. It definitely seemed that way on Saturday night as the Sky dropped another game, this time to the Indiana Fever without Caitlin Clark.
it also seems like every time the Sky drop a game, the same reason as to why they lost keeps popping up again and again. Every time the Sky drop a game, they cannot get out of their own way and keep up the bad habits.
The reasons why they lost to the Fever are the reasons why they have lost a lot of games this season as a whole. They keep not fixing the same mistakes and it keeps costing them.
Reason #1: The Sky's top players keep going cold from the field
It is always a recipe for disaster when your top players do not shoot the ball well and have an awful night. That was the case for Kamilla Cardoso and Ariel Atkins.
Atkins went 3-8 from the field, 2-5 from 3-point range, only put up 8 points and was a -4. Cardoso went 3-8 from the field, 0-1 from 3-point range, only put up 6 points and was a -22. That will lose you games night in and night out.
Teams like the Sky need their top players to show up. Yes, Angel Reese has been out for a while, but the roster is mainly healthy without her. These top players need to show up in her absence.
Reason #2: Turnovers
It feels like every time the Sky lose a game, especially badly, turnovers are the reason why. It is not the main reason why they lost to the Fever, but it is one of them as they lost the turnover battle yet again.
The Sky committed 11 turnovers to the Fever's seven. Teams like the Sky are going to want to win the turnover battle if they are wanting a chance of winning a game in the WNBA.
If you lose the turnover battle, 9 times out of 10, you are going to lose that game. The Sky have lost a lot of games this season because of turning the ball over, and it continues to be a problem.
Reason #3: The Fever's big 3 had a great night
It is also a big emphasis when the Fever have Caitlin Clark out, to put some extra attention on their other star players. This should have been an emphasis coming into this game, but it seems like this was not the case.
The Fever's big three in Sophie Cunningham, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell all shot well from the field and really contributed to the Sky's defeat. Cunningham went 5-10 from the field with 16 points, Boston went 7-11 from the field with 15 points, and Mitchell went 9-18 from the field with 26 points.
These three combined for 57 of the Fever's 92 total points in the game. That is something that is also going to lose you a ton of games in a WNBA season. The Sky should have put a better emphasis on these three as Clark was out yet again.
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!