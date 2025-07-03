Angel Reese Shares Emotional Reaction After Her Brother, Julian, Signs With Lakers

Angel Reese poured in a team-high 24 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists — her fourth consecutive double-double and sixth through the Chicago Sky's last seven games — in a dominant 92-85 road win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday.

Immediately following the victory, Reese was asked about her brother, Julian, recently signing with the Lakers on an undrafted free agent deal — and provided an emotional reaction.

“It makes me super emotional, just because I know his journey," she said. "I really hope he gets the opportunity to play in the [NBA] because he deserves it.”

In four dominant seasons at Maryland, Julian averaged over 13 points, nine rebounds and one assist on 55 percent shooting.

"I really believe one day Julian’s number will be hanging from the rafters," former Terps' coach Kevin Willard said in February, per 247Sports. "Because in an era where kids showed no loyalty, kids get up and go anytime they want, money this and that, this young man didn’t transfer."

The Lakers' newest addition was scheduled to officially land in Los Angeles just hours after the Sky win at Crypto.com Arena, Angel Reese said.

"He gets [to L.A.] at 4 [o'clock p.m. today]. I'm really happy for him," she continued. "Knowing my mom and everything she put into us ... days, long nights ... I know my mom is really proud of [my] brother."

