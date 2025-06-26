Fever Coach Discusses Troubling Caitlin Clark Injury News Ahead of Sparks' Matchup

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was officially ruled out in Thursday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks due to a left groin injury, per a team release.

Following the announcement, Indiana head coach Stephanie White discussed the troubling injury news to the media earlier Thursday morning.

"[We found out about Clark's injury] late last night," White said. "I think it's very much a day-to-day thing, how she responds to treatment. I stay in my lane and let our strength and conditioning ... staff do what they do best.

"[Clark's] shown that she's tough and ... a quick healer, so we'll see," she added. "They took her out yesterday for the MRI, so I'm not exactly sure [when it happened] — I didn't hear about it until we heard from our training staff last night."

Stephanie White on Caitlin Clark’s groin injury. MRI happened. Sounds like the team found out about this last night. pic.twitter.com/OLCDN5N1VY — Tony East (@TonyREast) June 26, 2025

Clark is currently averaging 18.2 points, five rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game in 2025 — despite seeing limited on-court opportunity due to injury.

She managed just six points on 3-for-13 shooting in Indiana's 94-86 win over Seattle on Tuesday.

🚨NEWS: Caitlin Clark ruled OUT of Thursday’s Fever vs Sparks game due to injury.



More on Clark’s recent absence: https://t.co/wHw6StRfLX — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 26, 2025

Entering Thursday night's contest, the Sparks hold the all-time regular season series advantage over the Fever, 39-16.

But Indiana claimed last year's head-to-head battle in convincing fashion, securing two wins in the three total matchups against Los Angeles in 2024 — the Fever victories coming on May 24 and Sept. 4.

Thursday marks the first meeting between both teams in 2025.

